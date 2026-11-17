Disputed images said to show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Avery Woods have resurfaced online, but their authenticity and origins remain unverified. Woods has defended her former OnlyFans account, saying she has no regrets about her past despite the issue becoming a storyline on the Hulu reality series.

The show premiered on 12 November, introducing a new group of women alongside returning star Jen Affleck. Woods, a former paediatric intensive care nurse turned content creator, found herself facing questions about photographs she believed were gone permanently.

Avery Woods Addresses OnlyFans Photo Claims

The controversy began when castmate Jordan McClanahan discussed Woods' previous OnlyFans activity with other women, including McCall DaPron and Mayci Neeley.

Woods acknowledged opening an OnlyFans account approximately four and a half years ago. She said she had uploaded only four photographs, none of which contained nudity.

Other cast members, however, claimed they had found nude photographs purportedly depicting Woods elsewhere online.

According to Bustle, fellow cast member Bobbi Althoff later discussed images circulating on another website that allegedly showed Woods but were not actually of her. The women also questioned whether some photographs could have been generated using artificial intelligence.

The authenticity and origins of the disputed images remain unverified.

McClanahan had also expressed concern that Woods' online history could affect the group's reputation and religious standing. Woods questioned why her private decisions were being discussed publicly.

In an interview with People, Woods said she had never expected her former account to become a storyline. She also said the possibility of personal photographs being shared without her knowledge raised concerns about privacy and consent.

Woods said her decision to use OnlyFans was motivated by financial considerations, particularly supporting her family.

'I'm not ashamed of my past,' she said.

The reality star said people should be allowed to grow beyond earlier decisions. As a mother, she wanted to acknowledge her history without allowing it to define her family or future.

Avery Woods Leaves Filming in Tears

The disagreement came to a head in Woods' final scene of the season, when she confronted McClanahan about the discussion. The exchange ended with Woods asking for her microphone to be removed. She walked away in tears and said she no longer wanted to participate in filming.

'I think in the moment, it was just really overwhelming,' Woods told People.

She explained that receiving unexpected information while surrounded by cameras and production staff made the situation particularly difficult.

Woods said she needed privacy to process her emotions rather than continue arguing. She described stepping away and regrouping as her usual response when she feels overwhelmed.

Despite the fallout, Woods has not ruled out resolving her differences with McClanahan. In a separate interview with Bustle, she said further conversations were necessary but that she would prefer to have them away from the cameras.

Woods said she had joined the group hoping to develop genuine friendships. She remained open to addressing the dispute if the series returned for another season, although the pair had not yet repaired their relationship.