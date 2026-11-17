Nine women were filmed arriving together in a white minibus at Leonardo DiCaprio's 52nd birthday celebration in Beverly Hills. After attending the party on Saturday, 14 November 2026, rapper 50 Cent called the night 'crazy' in an Instagram post.

DiCaprio turned 52 on Wednesday, 11 November, and celebrated with friends three days later. The private party drew several Hollywood figures, including Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill and Al Pacino.

50 Cent Reacts to DiCaprio's Birthday Bash

The 51-year-old rapper shared a montage of photographs from the celebration on Instagram, teasing those who had missed the invitation.

'You wasn't invited to the party, damn. what does this mean? Leo S— was crazy!' he wrote.

50 Cent offered few details about what happened inside. His caption did not explain whether his remark had any connection to the women filmed arriving together.

According to Page Six, approximately nine women stepped out of a white minibus before heading towards the residence. The report did not identify who arranged their transport or explain why they travelled together.

Among the group was Courtney Boerner, a former Love Island USA contestant, who wore a white minidress with sheer detailing. Most of the other women were not identified in the published coverage.

There is no verified information establishing that DiCaprio personally arranged the women's arrival. The footage shows them travelling together, but does not establish the circumstances behind the journey or their connection to the party.

Photographs published by People showed Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne attending. Other guests included rapper Ice Spice, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was also reportedly among those present.

The guest list brought together film stars, musicians and public figures. However, photographs of arrivals provide only a partial view of the private celebration, and do not establish what happened inside.

DiCaprio's Dating History Draws Fresh Attention

The minibus footage prompted comparisons with The Social Network, the 2010 film featuring a college-party scene in which women arrive by bus. The resemblance does not establish that the circumstances of the film scene and DiCaprio's birthday party were alike.

Online discussion also revived jokes about DiCaprio's dating history and the ages of some of his former partners. His relationship with actress Camila Morrone lasted about five years and ended in 2022, shortly after she turned 25.

He previously dated Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen from around 2000 to 2005. His relationship with Israeli model Bar Refaeli ran intermittently from 2005 until 2011, when she was 25.

The timing of those break-ups has been cited in the recurring online joke, but does not establish why either relationship ended. The birthday footage provides no new evidence about DiCaprio's personal life or the guests' private arrangements.

The suggestion that DiCaprio refuses to date women over 25 remains an internet joke, rather than a confirmed personal rule. He was also romantically linked to Gigi Hadid in September 2022, following his separation from Morrone.

According to People, DiCaprio has been romantically involved with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, since 2023. Page Six reported, citing unnamed sources, that Ceretti attended Saturday's birthday celebration.