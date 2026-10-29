Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered a far‑reaching investigation into alleged foreign interference in the country's presidential election, placing a donor network co‑founded by US Vice President JD Vance under scrutiny over reported links to Flávio Bolsonaro's campaign.

Justice Flávio Dino has instructed Brazil's Federal Police to examine possible foreign campaign financing, paid political advertising and alleged manipulation of online platforms. Investigators will also assess whether reported political discussions were connected to foreign economic interests in Brazil's rare earths and other critical minerals.

The allegations could have consequences far beyond Brazil, but investigators must first establish what actually occurred.

JD Vance's MAGA Donor Network Under Scrutiny

At the centre of the investigation is Rockbridge Network, a conservative US political organisation Vance and Chris Buskirk co‑founded in 2019.

Brazilian entrepreneurs Tallis Gomes and Pedro Sang were identified in reports concerning alleged discussions involving Rockbridge representatives and potential financial support for Bolsonaro's campaign. Dino has ordered investigators to establish whether those contacts resulted in money, personnel, services or other economic benefits reaching the campaign.

Rockbridge has denied involvement, saying Brazilians claiming to represent the organisation misrepresented their affiliations and created unauthorised documents without its knowledge or consent.

So JD was conspiring to install Bolsonaro? The Supreme Court of Brazil is opening an investigation into Rockbridge Network, a donor group Vance co-founded in 2019. So hello Brazil, the US was blatantly interfering with your election. Time to subpoena JD to answer a few questions. pic.twitter.com/owCtEMgPAY — Common Sense 🇺🇸💙 (@commons96055467) October 28, 2026

Gomes also denied holding a role in Rockbridge or Bolsonaro's campaign, participating in election fundraising or donating to candidates, according to Folha de S.Paulo. Sang said he had been introduced to people associated with the initiative, but that it had been suspended.

The central question is whether the reported discussions went beyond political networking and resulted in assistance prohibited under Brazilian election law. No finding of wrongdoing against Vance has been established.

Polymarket Ads Raise Questions About Foreign Funding

The investigation also covers online political advertising. According to Agência Brasil, Dino cited paid content attributed to foreign‑based social media profiles that promoted information favourable to Bolsonaro's election prospects using data associated with Polymarket, a prediction market platform blocked in Brazil since 2024.

Investigators are seeking to identify who commissioned and paid for the advertisements, where the money originated and whether Brazilian individuals or organisations knowingly participated. The reported advertising does not establish that Polymarket itself funded or coordinated the activity.

Meta and AI Allegations Add Another Dimension

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is also included in the investigation.

Dino cited concerns raised by Meta's Oversight Board and international election observers about temporary interruptions to a campaign account, differences in engagement and content reach, restrictions affecting Instagram posts and disparities involving AI image generation and political content distribution.

Dino has directed investigators to examine whether internet companies deliberately manipulated algorithms to favour or disadvantage candidates. The inquiry includes AI‑related platform disparities, and authorities have not established that an AI‑powered deception operation was used to mislead Brazilian voters.

The Rare Earths Connection Could Raise the Stakes

One element of the inquiry concerns Brazil's rare earths and other critical minerals, resources used in advanced technology and strategic industries.

Dino ordered investigators to examine whether reported political‑financing discussions were connected to foreign economic interests in those resources. Police are required to establish who may have proposed such an arrangement, whom it allegedly involved and what any proposed exchange would have entailed.

Authorities have not established any deal trading political assistance for mineral access.

A New Flashpoint Between Washington and Brasília

The investigation follows Jair Bolsonaro's defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 25 October presidential runoff and ongoing proceedings involving the former president.

Scrutiny of a network co‑founded by Vance forms part of the inquiries ordered by Brazil's Supreme Court. Authorities are examining whether foreign interests attempted to influence the election through financing, advertising or digital platforms.

Further developments will depend on what investigators establish about the alleged contacts, the movement of funds and any assistance provided to the campaign.

Officials have not yet presented conclusive evidence on the allegations under examination.