The exchange unfolded on Wednesday, 28 October, just days before New York voters choose their next governor. Minaj called Hochul an 'evil woman' in a post on X, while the governor responded by telling the rapper to spend less time online and stop attending Trump rallies.

Minaj's comments have brought fresh celebrity attention to the race. The rapper has become an outspoken supporter of Trump and Republican candidates, putting her at odds with Hochul, who is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

Why Nicki Minaj Warned Kathy Hochul About 'God's Wrath'

The dispute escalated when Minaj posted a series of criticisms of Hochul on X. She questioned the Democratic Party's support for the governor and argued that re-electing her could have consequences for the party.

'Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them,' Minaj wrote.

Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them. Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God’s wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 28, 2026

She followed the statement with a warning about divine judgement.

'Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God's wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance,' Minaj added.

Minaj did not specify what she meant by 'evil' in the post. However, her criticism has drawn renewed attention to Hochul's controversial remarks about Black children in the Bronx in May 2024.

During a business conference in California, Hochul said some young Black children growing up in the Bronx did not know what a computer was. The comments drew criticism from New York political figures, and Hochul subsequently apologised, saying she had misspoken.

Minaj also questioned why Black and Christian voters would support Hochul and urged them to back Blakeman. In a separate post, she accused the governor of failing to speak out against harm to innocent people.

Those accusations reflect Minaj's political criticism and should not be treated as independently established findings.

Kathy Hochul Tells Nicki Minaj Trump Rallies Are 'Poisoning Your Mind'

Hochul was asked about Minaj's comments during a campaign stop in Albany on Wednesday. She responded by suggesting the rapper should spend less time online and reconsider her attendance at Trump rallies.

'I think she ought to get outside and get offline a little more. And stop going to Trump rallies because it's poisoning your mind,' Hochul said.

Hochul's remark was a political response to Minaj's criticism, not evidence that the rallies had changed the rapper's views.

Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Michigan on 25 October and has publicly encouraged voters to support Republican candidates. Her growing association with the president has made her a prominent celebrity voice in the closing days of the New York gubernatorial campaign.

The exchange has added another high-profile dispute to the race, although the effect of Minaj's comments on voters remains unclear.

Nicki Minaj Backs Bruce Blakeman Against Kathy Hochul

Hochul and Blakeman are making their final appeals ahead of the 3 November gubernatorial election. Minaj has used her social media platforms to criticise the incumbent and encourage voters to support her Republican challenger.

Her comments extend beyond a personal dispute with Hochul. By referring to the governor's past remarks about children in the Bronx, Minaj has brought an earlier controversy back into the campaign conversation.

Hochul, meanwhile, answered Minaj's criticism with a pointed reference to the rapper's support for Trump. Her response turned the exchange into a direct public confrontation between the governor and one of the president's most visible celebrity supporters.

The dispute highlights how celebrity endorsements and social media exchanges can draw attention during an election campaign. However, the public clash alone does not establish whether Minaj's intervention will influence the result.