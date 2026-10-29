US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, has drawn criticism after its official X account replied 'Fake & Gay!' to reporting about Moussa Diawara, a Malian man deported this summer.

The response followed a Monday post by Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor about a 60 Minutes segment broadcast on Sunday. Diawara's wife and two children spoke about missing him and wanting him home.

Taylor wrote that she had exclusively obtained his asylum application, in which he stated that he sought protection because he was gay and feared being killed if returned to Mali.

ICE reshared Taylor's post, including the application, and stated that Diawara 'now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali.' ICE's post did not provide evidence establishing the allegation.

ICE Response Draws Criticism and Support

The post had amassed more than 5.4 million views at the time of the original report and attracted thousands of comments. Critics objected to the agency's language and faulted both ICE and Taylor for publicising Diawara's asylum claim.

'What a disgustingly vile excuse for govt communication,' one commenter wrote. Another questioned, 'Did an official US government account really just post this?'

One commenter accused the agency of exposing Diawara to danger by circulating the claim about his sexuality.

'You're bloodthirsty monsters trying to get this man killed by outing him and pretending not to know gay people get married to opposite-sex partners and have kids,' the commenter wrote in response to ICE's post.

Others praised the agency's response. 'ICE's response is why I love this platform,' one X user commented, while another wrote, 'I voted for this.'

Calls To Abolish ICE Follow Post

Some commenters cited the post as another reason to eliminate ICE. The Independent cited a YouGov survey in which 46 per cent of Americans supported abolishing the agency, while 41 per cent were opposed.

'And people wonder why Abolish ICE went from a fringe position to polling relatively well,' one X user wrote.

Fake & Gay!



Moussa Diawara, the Malian national featured in this shockingly poorly researched @60Minutes report, now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali.… https://t.co/Ax88KGllKd — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

ICE Detention Preceded Removal

According to the 60 Minutes report, Diawara, now 57, entered the United States on a tourist visa 25 years ago and later applied for asylum after it expired. He stated that he had converted to Christianity while living in the country and feared persecution in predominantly Muslim Mali.

He spent three weeks in an ICE detention centre in Texas this summer. In the broadcast, he stated that he had not been permitted to speak with his wife or attorney while detained.

The programme reported that he was deported to Ghana on 31 July and transported to Mali a few days later.

DHS Statement Cites Different ICE Removal Date

In a statement to The Independent, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson described Diawara as an immigrant in the country illegally with a 'final order of removal from a judge.'

'Diawara, who is married to a woman he shares two children with, oddly claimed he would be persecuted for homosexuality if returned home to Mali, and requested a withholding of removal from his home country,' the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson placed his removal a day earlier than the 60 Minutes account. The reason for the discrepancy is unclear.

The spokesperson stated, 'On July 30, he was removed from the United States to a country that provided diplomatic assurances for his safety.'