Kevin Spacey, once a Hollywood heavyweight, has opened up about living without a permanent home, and just as he speaks of his financial and emotional tumble, a long-dormant groping allegation is gaining renewed attention.

In a frank interview with The Telegraph, the 66-year-old actor revealed he is 'living in hotels, ... living in Airbnbs ... going where the work is', admitting, 'I literally have no home'. His belongings are in storage, he said, following a foreclosure on his Baltimore residence that he described as the costliest fallout of years-long legal battles.

He characterised his finances as 'not great', acknowledging that bankruptcy was discussed but never declared. According to Spacey, his legal costs over the past seven years were astronomical, and his income dramatically shrank.

He also reflected on his uncertain future, though he is nomadic, he hopes one day to settle down again when he can 'decide where I want to settle down'. Despite his exile from mainstream Hollywood, Spacey says he is in touch with powerful industry figures and believes a call from someone like Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino could revive his career.

The 2016 Nantucket Allegation, Revisited

As Spacey recounts his personal collapse, the old claim from Nantucket has resurfaced. In 2019, an 18-year-old man, working as a busboy at the Club Car restaurant, accused Spacey of groping him during a night out in 2016, saying the actor had bought him drinks before making unwanted advances.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Nantucket Superior Court, but weeks later, the plaintiff voluntarily dropped the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. The motion did not offer a public explanation, and no settlement details were disclosed.

Notably, the accuser's phone, said to contain Snapchat videos and texts that could shed light on the incident, was reportedly missing. The defense contended those messages could clear Spacey; the judge had ordered its handover, but the phone was never produced publicly.

A New Claim, a New Reckoning

As Spacey wrestles with financial ruin, another legal storm looms. In February 2025, actor Ruari Cannon filed a civil sexual-abuse claim against Spacey in the High Court of London, naming also two organisations connected to the Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey once served as artistic director.

Court documents allege that in June 2013, after a press night party at The Savoy, Spacey forcibly groped Cannon, pushing his hand into his trousers. Cannon claims Spacey even pushed him so far that it caused 'pain and distress', according to his legal team. The papers also allege that prior to the incident, Spacey sent Cannon a framed theatre poster, apparently to cultivate a relationship.

Cannon waived anonymity, and his legal team says he suffered psychiatric damage from the alleged abuse. The claim follows his public testimony in the Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked, where he first detailed inappropriate touching. Spacey has denied the allegations, calling them 'ridiculous' and insisting they 'never happened'.

For Spacey, the stakes are both financial and reputational. He claims his homelessness is the result of legal costs more than anything else, but critics argue that his attempts to resurrect his career may depend not only on a comeback but also on how he navigates these fresh legal challenges.

Meanwhile, the resurfacing of the Nantucket claim and the new Cannon lawsuit signal that some of Spacey's most controversial moments are far from resolved. Whether his fall from grace will lead to redemption, reconciliation, or further reckoning now hinges on unfolding courtroom battles and public sentiment.