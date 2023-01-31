Jason Sudeikis is reportedly getting the last laugh over Olivia Wilde's split from Harry Styles. The 38-year-old actress split from the former One Direction singer in November last year after two years together.

During their relationship, there were unconfirmed reports that she had planned to move to the U.K. with her children to be near the 28-year-old crooner and now that is never going to happen. Sudeikis allegedly keeps reminding the "Don't Worry Darling" director about her split from the 28-year-old singer and her broken plans.

In Touch USA in its Jan. 30 issue cited an unnamed source who claimed that Sudeikis "has been tormenting her about their breakup and even mocked her plans to move to the U.K. with the kids, which of course have now been scrapped because she's no longer with Harry."

The source added, "It's humiliating for her. Olivia really hurt Jason when she left him two years ago and got together with Harry, so it's like he's getting the last laugh."

Both Styles and Wilde have yet to publicly comment on their breakup. It is unclear what led to the split, although rumours have it that the "As It Was" hitmaker had enough of the drama surrounding her past relationship with Sudeikis.

They reportedly had issues prior to the break up and they were even pictured looking glum during a night out with friends at Pace restaurant in L.A. back in November. They acted distant which was a far cry from their usual PDA.

As for Sudeikis, he and Wilde are embroiled in a custody battle over their two children. The "Ted Lasso" star served legal papers in a brown envelope while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April last year. Footage showed her looking surprised after she saw the documents.

In an interview with Variety, she described the moment as "vicious" and "appalling" and said, "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting."

But they are reportedly on good terms now amid the custody battle. They were seen embracing each other while at a public parking lot in Los Angeles on Friday, last week. But claims that Sudeikis has been tormenting Wilde about her breakup with Styles remain unconfirmed.