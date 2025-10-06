The agonizing wait for the next chapter of the globally beloved manga, One Piece, is finally nearing an end following a period of serious health concerns for author Eiichiro Oda. The staff has now confirmed that One Piece Chapter 1162 will be released on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Japan, ending an unscheduled break that came at a pivotal moment in the manga's storyline.

The delay, caused by Oda's health issues, had generated significant worry among fans who understand the intense pressure faced by mangaka. Thankfully, the recent public announcement clarified that the author is 'on his way to recovery at the moment.' The new chapter will be published in the 46th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump instead of issue 45, marking a necessary pause for the author to recover.

One Piece Chapter 1162: The Grueling Schedule Of A Mangaka

Eiichiro Oda's health issues have been a recurring concern for quite a while, forcing the veteran artist to take breaks occasionally to maintain the consistent quality of his chapters. The intense workload inherent to the mangaka profession often ends up depriving authors of sleep and timely meals, which naturally creates health issues.

The toll of the demanding schedule is visible in Oda's medical history:

The author has previously developed moderate diabetes and gout.

He also underwent eye surgery as recently as 2023 due to astigmatism.

These conditions are widely regarded as side effects of working to the point of exhaustion every day.

With the epic finale of One Piece gradually approaching, fans are even more worried about the mangaka and his ability to get through the final, gruelling stretch of creation.

One Piece Chapter 1162: Release Schedule And Publishing Details

The unscheduled break came at a crucial time for the manga's current arc. Although the delay might be 'slightly inconveniencing,' fans are largely 'incredibly understanding' of the author, who has consistently supplied high-quality chapters for decades. The commitment of the publishing team to transparency, however, ensured fans were kept up-to-date.

The announcement also included a profuse apology for the delay. The staff clarified that One Piece would still be included in the table of contents and survey postcards for the 45th issue of the magazine. However, due to the printing processes, revisions could not be made in time.

Here is a table with the chapter's confirmed release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1162 according to different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): Monday, October 13, 2025, 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Time (CDT): Monday, October 13, 2025,10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Monday, October 13, 2025, 3:00 PM

British Summer Time (BST): Monday, October 13, 2025, 4:00 PM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:00 AM

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:30 AM

This break, while necessary for the author to recover, is typical of the One Piece production cycle, as the franchise is known for its short, unscheduled breaks from time to time.

One Piece Chapter 1162 Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1162 has a lot of ground to cover, and here are the things fans are speculating will happen:

Dragon is severely injured, but his moral struggle continues. He still carries immense guilt for participating in the Celestial Dragons' hunting games and sees rescuing the babies as his redemption. Whether he realizes he has saved Shanks or someone else remains unclear, but this confusion might have long-term consequences for One Piece lore.

Saint Maffey's gruesome death might not be the end of the Satchel Family's involvement. We will likely see retaliation or a deeper look at the Knights of God soon.

A heartbreaking fan theory suggests Whitebeard might remain loyal to Rocks until the bitter end. He may only discover later that the child he saved from the World Government would one day become a key figure in the downfall of his 'family'.

Fans are heavily divided over Garp's portrayal in recent chapters. Many noticed he ignored the dying civilians during the battle, focusing solely on fighting powerful pirates. This moral ambiguity adds depth to his character, but also raises painful questions about the Marine's sense of justice.

The community is buzzing with speculation that Dragon may have mistaken one baby for another. Could the 'Shanks we know' actually be Shamrock, or vice versa? It is one of the most mind-bending mysteries Oda has ever planted.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1162

To read One Piece Chapter 1162 online, fans have three main options:

MANGA Plus by Shueisha : This platform is ideal for global fans as it releases new chapters simultaneously with the Japanese launch. Shonen Jump+: This resource is specifically for readers in Japan, granting immediate access to the full One Piece library. Viz Media : This is a reliable option for fans outside Japan. It allows you to read the latest three chapters for free, with an affordable subscription available for the entire catalog.

Are you also waiting for One Piece Chapter 1162? Let us know your theories for the next chapter in the comments below!