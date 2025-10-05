One Punch Man Season 3 is happening! Following a hiatus of more than five years, One Punch Man has finally resumed with its third season, and there are several additional anime episodes on the release schedule for which you will need to be aware of the timings.

The third season is set to resolve the intense cliffhanger from Season 2, which saw Garou, after battling numerous heroes, hint at an alignment with the monsters as he prepares to confront the Hero Association. While the story's anti-hero embraces his villainous side, Saitama continues his quest for a worthy fight in a world where he remains the strongest.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming One Punch Man Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Schedule and Time

Crunchyroll has recently confirmed the official premiere schedule for the new season. Following the broadcast of the recap special for Season 2 on October 5, 2025, Episode 1 of One Punch Man Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Subsequent episodes are scheduled for release weekly on the following dates, both in Japan and globally:

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 – 12 October 2025

– 12 October 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 – 19 October 2025

– 19 October 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3 – 26 October 2025

– 26 October 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 4 – 2 November 2025

– 2 November 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5 – 9 November 2025

– 9 November 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6 – 16 November 2025

– 16 November 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 7 – 23 November 2025

– 23 November 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 8 – 30 November 2025

– 30 November 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9 – 7 December 2025

– 7 December 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 10 – 14 December 2025

– 14 December 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 11 – 21 December 2025

– 21 December 2025 One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 12 – 28 December 2025

Crunchyroll has also verified the specific times new episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 would be released in major regions:

11:45pm JST

7:45am PT

10:45am ET

3:45pm BST

Consistent with prior seasons, the Japanese broadcast via TV Tokyo will occur prior to international audiences accessing it through simulcast streaming.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode Count

The episode count is expected to fully cover the Monster Association Arc. Since JC Staff maintained the 12-episode count for Season 2, fans should expect the same brief, powerful format this season.

One Punch Man Season 3 Storyline

One Punch Man Season 3 will adapt the eagerly awaited Monster Association Arc from the manga. This arc promises the most intense conflicts in the series so far:

The storyline focuses on the Hero Association deploying its most formidable S-Class heroes against a coordinated force of powerful monsters.

Saitama, despite his overwhelming strength, consistently finds himself entangled in the rising conflicts.

The narrative introduces Garou as the most formidable adversary in the series, who represents a dark contrast to Saitama's power.

Where to Watch One Punch Man Season 3

All episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 will be accessible for streaming via Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll has verified global distribution outside of Japan.

While Hulu was initially scheduled to stream Season 3 starting October 12th, that date is now unconfirmed. Anime News Network reported that Hulu's official premiere date 'would be announced at a later date.'

Finally, fans should not expect One Punch Man Season 3 to appear on other streaming platforms like Netflix until at least 2026, consistent with prior season release patterns.

The five-year wait has brought us to the highly anticipated Monster Association Arc, which promises to be the most intense conflict in the series so far. With the schedule locked in, the question remains whether the new season can meet the incredible fan hype.

Will the Monster Association Arc live up to the five-year hype? Tell us which S-Class hero you are most excited to see in action this season!