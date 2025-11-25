Following its triumphant return from a recent break, the world of One Piece is accelerating towards another pivotal chapter release. With the narrative threads of the Elbaf flashback thickening, fans are feverish with anticipation for One Piece Chapter 1167, especially after the seismic events of the previous instalment.

Chapter 1166 saw the dramatic 'dawn of the Rocks era' give way to a new age, promising that the chapters ahead will be nothing short of revolutionary for the established lore.

The upcoming chapter is poised to peel back the curtain on Prince Harald's consequential promise to the World Government. It aims to reveal the tragic and complex reasons behind his decision to become a 'loyal dog of Imu' for the sake of his homeland, Elbaf.

Simultaneously, we are set to witness the crucial progression of Shanks's journey alongside the Roger Pirates, a narrative thread that now carries tremendous weight in the story's present timeline. The stage is being meticulously set for the first long-awaited meeting between Harald and Shanks, a confrontation that fans absolutely cannot wait to see unfold.

The Sands of Time: A New Timeskip in One Piece Chapter 1167

With the curtains officially closed on the tyrannical Rocks's era in One Piece Chapter 1166, it is abundantly clear that the author, Eiichiro Oda, is now transitioning to show the dawn of the succeeding age. This narrative shift necessitates a heavy focus on the emerging powers, primarily the Roger Pirates, who served as the true pioneers of the new era following the God Valley incident.

As such, readers should expect the Roger Pirates and Harald to be central to the upcoming instalment for two highly significant reasons:

Harald's Decision to Join the World Government: As previous chapters have established, Harald's core motivation is peace. He desperately wants the World Government to grant recognition to Elbaf so that his people—especially the children—can live in harmony and be globally accepted. His pursuit of establishing this peaceful era means that One Piece Chapter 1167 will undoubtedly focus on his difficult, possibly tragic, commitment to this cause.

Shanks's Formative Growth: The reason the Roger Pirates must take centre stage is intrinsically linked to Shanks. It is well-known that Shanks holds immense significance in the current events on Elbaf. He was one of the two main survivors of the God Valley event, alongside Blackbeard, and his personal journey and development during this time period are essential to advance the overall narrative.

Given that the current timeline lacks any major, immediate, world-changing events, it is highly probable that One Piece Chapter 1167 will introduce a significant timeskip within the Elbaf flashback. To appropriately bridge the gap between the fall of the Rocks and the rise of the next generation of pirates, fans might even be treated to a 10-year timeskip or something of similar magnitude in the highly anticipated chapter.

The weight of Harald's sacrifice is already palpable through his previous statements:

'I'm here to apologise for the crimes of my people. For that reason, I'm willing to even become a slave'. — Harald

The Price of Peace: Harald Becomes The World Government's Slave in One Piece Chapter 1167

As the Elbaf flashback timeskip progresses in One Piece Chapter 1167, fans will most certainly witness Harald's descent into subservience to the World Government. The Prince of Elbaf is keenly aware that his betrayal of Rocks was morally questionable, yet he is now determined to fully commit to the cause for which he abandoned Rocks in the first place—the security of his nation.

This commitment is expected to come at a terrible price: Harald being branded by the World Government, and subsequently, Elbaf being formally acquired by the Government to be transformed into a slave army. This dark alliance is foreshadowed by another key quote from the flashback:

'Listen Rocks, I think you're Nika. The warrior of liberation who will destroy the world'. — Loki

A Fateful Encounter: Could Shanks Visit Marijoa in One Piece Chapter 1167?

The setting for Shanks's next appearance is still dependent on the length of the timeskip in One Piece Chapter 1167. While Shanks is most famously known for visiting Marijoa following the execution of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, it might currently be too early in the timeline for such an event.

However, if Oda chooses to accelerate the pace and propel the fans many years into the future with a substantial timeskip, it is highly likely that we will get to see Shanks return to Marijoa in the next One Piece chapter. It is here, in the heart of the Celestial Dragons' territory, that Shanks will meet Harald for the very first time, setting the stage for one of the most intriguing relationships in the One Piece lore.

After its return last week, One Piece will continue its relentless run with another chapter later this week. One Piece Chapter 1167 is set to be released on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Here is the official release schedule for One Piece Chapter 1167 across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Japan Standard Time (JST) 12:00 AM (Midnight) Monday, December 1 Pacific Time (PT) 8:00 AM Sunday, November 30 Eastern Time (ET) 11:00 AM Sunday, November 30 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / UK Time (BST) 4:00 PM Sunday, November 30 Central European Time (CET) 5:00 PM Sunday, November 30

One Piece Chapter 1167 stands on the precipice of revealing two monumental moments: the tragic cost of Prince Harald's ambition for Elbaf's peace and the formative years of the Red-Haired Shanks. With the potential for a massive timeskip, Oda is set to redefine the timeline between the Rocks era and the Age of Pirates.