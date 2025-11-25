Sources close to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly shut down online rumours claiming they are in an open marriage. In response, the newlyweds shared that they are instead hoping to build a family together.

The rumours appeared on 21 November after an anonymous blind item revealed that a certain 'A-list music producer is telling women he has an open marriage'.

A blind item reveals that Selena gomez's husband is telling everyone they have an open marriage pic.twitter.com/MHbyTrOGmR — . (@aishabble) November 24, 2025

While neither Gomez nor Blanco spoke against the rumours, credible sources close to the couple confirm that no open marriage arrangement exists. Friends and industry insiders say the couple remains focused on their planning for children and continuing their music careers together.

Rumour Debunked: Benny Blanco's Alleged Open Marriage

The blind item that sparked the rumours appeared on Crazy Days and Nights, a gossip site known for anonymous posts. The article suggested Blanco had publicly stated he maintains an open marriage. The rumour coincided with a claim that an A-list producer tells women that he's in an open marriage. People believed this blind item matched him.

🚨 A new video of Benny Blanco, sleeping with two men while Selena was on a trip has surfaced online.



Two days ago, a blind item, something unconfirmed, claimed that an A-list producer tells women that he’s in an open marriage. People believed this blind item matched him. pic.twitter.com/khtWgKGXiX — SGomezMedia | Fan account (@SGMediaroom) November 24, 2025

There was also a circulating video of Blanco allegedly sleeping with two men while Gomez was on a trip.

However, Fandom Wire reported that searches across credible sources, including interviews, social media, and trusted news outlets, found no verified proof of Blanco hinting at an 'open marriage' with the Rare Beauty founder.

Benny Blanco 100% 'Committed' to Selena Gomez

Looking back at previous interviews, Blanco has openly discussed his dedication to Gomez, reflecting on nearly a year together before marriage, describing the singer-actress as his 'best friend.

The music producer also explained having a 'strong desire' to get to know her before their wedding and talks of children. He admitted, 'I gotta get my act together', on a Howard Stern Show, acknowledging the personal growth needed to be the best partner he can be.

Gomez has also spoken warmly about Blanco, calling him 'my absolute everything in my heart' and praising his care and attentiveness.

Their mutual respect and affection are always praised in both interviews and public appearances, with insiders describing the couple as having a perfect balance of Blanco's extroverted energy and Gomez's calmer and introspective nature.

Blanco and Gomez Ready to Start a Family

Both stars also appear focused on starting a family after a private star-studded Santa Barbara union in September.

Blanco revealed in a separate interview after their wedding that having children is 'my next goal on the box', specifically noting his love for spending time with godchildren and nephews. Gomez has returned the sentiment, expressing excitement about building a life together and sharing responsibilities as parents in the future.

Beyond words of love, the couple's music projects also revealed how close their connection has become, with collaborative works like I Said I Love You First showing their creative chemistry as a duo. The album debuted at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart with 14.2 million streams.

Sources say their shared artistic pursuits are a strong foundation for the relationship, helping them maintain a united front despite rumours.

Gomez and Blanco have yet to release an official statement addressing the rumours.