Saitama is finally back, but figuring out where to watch his latest punch-up is almost as hard as finding an opponent who can survive more than one hit. The Fall 2025 anime season is stacked, but One-Punch Man season 3 has arguably the most confusing release schedule of them all.

Fans have been left scratching their heads over where to stream the hard-hitting series.

We're here to cut through the chaos. This guide has all the vital details on the One-Punch Man season 3, episode 3 release date, its specific streaming times, and—most importantly—which service to load up depending on where you are in the world.

You'll have no trouble tuning in for the next exciting chapter.

When Does Episode 3 Finally Hit Our Screens?

Get ready to mark your calendar. One-Punch Man season 3, episode 3 will be released on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

For fans in the UK, the new episode premieres at 3:45 PM GMT.

Viewers in the US will get it significantly earlier in the day, dropping at 8:45 AM Pacific or 11:45 AM Eastern.

New episodes are set to release every Sunday. This makes for a powerhouse weekend for anime fans, as One-Punch Man follows the Saturday titans My Hero Academia season 8 and Spy x Family season 3.

Why Is The New Season So Confusing To Stream?

Here is where the confusion lies, and it is crucial that you check which service applies to you.

Unlike previous seasons and most other major anime, One-Punch Man season 3 is not streaming on Crunchyroll in the US.

Instead, fans in the US must use Hulu to watch new episodes.

The series is also available as part of Disney Plus bundles, and it is expected to be fully integrated into Disney Plus once Hulu officially closes in December.

For audiences in the UK, Europe, and most other parts of the world, the situation is mercifully simpler. New episodes will be available on Crunchyroll, just as you would expect.

This US streaming split is the main source of the confusion, so be sure you are heading to the right platform this Sunday.

Your Full Release Schedule For One-Punch Man Season 3

The third season kicked off with a recap episode to get everyone back up to speed before diving into the new material.

Here is the release schedule as it stands:

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 0 (recap): 5 October 2025 - Out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1: 12 October 2025 - Out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 2: 19 October 2025 - Out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 3: 26 October 2025

One punch man season 3 episode 2



Overall good episode with some incredible compositing, art direction & close up drawings. Aoki with a good action sequence 🐐 7.5/10 much better than episode 1 pic.twitter.com/3XtiyKEoWQ — Blast (@BlastDSaga_) October 19, 2025

What Can We Expect From The Hero-Slaying Chaos?

Whilst no official spoilers have been revealed, we have a very good idea of where the story is heading.

Season two ended with the ominous rise of the Monster Association and the continued evolution of the 'Hero Hunter', Garou.

Episode three will almost certainly plunge us deeper into this conflict. We can expect to see the Hero Association scrambling to respond to the coordinated monster attacks, pushing S-Class heroes like Genos and King to their limits.

And Saitama? He will likely be blissfully unaware of the world-ending threat, probably distressed over a missed supermarket sale or a broken controller.

According to some reports, One-Punch Man season 3 is slated for 12 episodes, just like its first two seasons. This would take its run right up to the end of December, closing out the year with a bang.