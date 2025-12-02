In a world constantly threatened by monstrous calamity, there is only one hero guaranteed to end the fight in a single blow — and his biggest battle is often boredom. As One-Punch Man Season 3 races towards its explosive conclusion, the stakes and the action are escalating rapidly, despite any mixed fan 'reaction' to the superhero anime.

With the season finale now squarely in sight, every new instalment is crucial. We are gearing up for the release of One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9, and to ensure you don't miss a punch of the next hard-hitting chapter, we have compiled the definitive guide to its global release times and complicated streaming logistics.

Episode 9's Title and What to Expect

The official title for the ninth episode of the season is 'The Child and the Man of Feathers'. This title directly references the major conflict the episode will focus on: the battle involving S-Class hero Child Emperor.

Major Plot Spoilers for Episode 9:

The Hero Association's deep-dive infiltration into the Monster Association's headquarters continues, following the intense battle of Flashy Flash against Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame in the previous episode.

The core of Episode 9 will be the high-stakes confrontation between Child Emperor and the Monster Association executive, Phoenix Man. Child Emperor has tracked down the kidnapped boy and is forced into a fight against the powerful Demon-level monster in the depths of the hideout.

This battle will prominently feature Child Emperor's arsenal of technological gadgets and his intelligence, putting his strategy and mecha-based combat skills to the ultimate test against Phoenix Man's ability to resurrect and evolve.

Fans should also expect continued glimpses of the massive, chaotic underground assault as more heroes engage the Monster Association's cadres, pushing the overall 'Monster Raid Arc' towards its terrifying climax.

The Hard-Hitting Details: One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9 Release Times

The highly anticipated One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9 is set to be released on Dec. 7, marking another essential milestone in the hero's current narrative arc. This episode represents a crucial turning point, leaving only a few instalments remaining before the finale — the rumoured 12 episodes total episode count means we are moving well past the midway point and into the final stretch.

For fans in the US, the primary streaming platform is Hulu (which can also be found as part of Disney Plus bundles). The episode will drop at 8:45 AM Pacific/11:45 AM Eastern on Hulu/Disney Plus in the US.

In the UK and for European viewers, the landscape is much simpler. New episodes premiere on Crunchyroll, where the simulcast is scheduled for 4:45 PM GMT. For fans in other international territories, this GMT time provides a reliable reference point. The simulcast release time will be 5:45 PM CET (Central European Time) for major European countries.

To check the exact time for your region, viewers are encouraged to use a reliable time zone converter. No matter where you are watching, new chapters of One-Punch Man season 3 are consistently releasing every Sunday, guaranteeing a powerful start to the weekend.

Why Crunchyroll Isn't Streaming One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9 in the US

The question of where to watch One-Punch Man season 3 remains one of the most pressing queries from US fans. Unlike most of your favourite anime programmes, One-Punch Man season 3 is not streaming on Crunchyroll in the US, creating a separate streaming silo for North American viewers.

Instead, the rights were secured by Hulu. This platform is now the exclusive US home for the simulcast. It is worth noting the current market transition: Hulu content can also be found as part of Disney Plus bundles, before eventually falling under the Disney Plus umbrella once Hulu closes in December. This shift has complicated the viewing experience, forcing US fans to navigate a different platform than they might use for other major shows.

Conversely, in the UK, Europe, and most of the world (ROW), One-Punch Man season 3 will still be readily available on Crunchyroll. This split distribution model is unusual and underlines the importance of checking the streaming details based on your geographic location.

The Countdown to the Season Finale: One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9 and Beyond

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 9 signifies the shift from the build-up phase of the season to the explosive final act. The entire season has followed a reliable weekly schedule, which is important for fans tracking the story's progression.

The current One-Punch Man season 3 release schedule is as follows:

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 0 (recap): October 5, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1: October 12, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 2: October 19, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 3: October 26, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 4: November 2, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 5: November 9, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 6: November 16, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 7: November 23, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 8: November 30, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 9: December 7, 2025

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 10: December 14, 2025

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 11: December 21, 2025

One-Punch Man season 3, episode 12 (Finale): December 28, 2025

The weekly release schedule places One-Punch Man season 3 squarely in the competitive Fall 2025 line-up. It marks a standout weekend for the ongoing season, occupying the Sunday slot, while other behemoth titles like My Hero Academia season 8 and Spy x Family season 3 take up the coveted Saturday slots. With eight episodes having aired so far, and the general expectation being a 12 episodes total run — matching the episode count of the first two seasons — the finale should land right around the end of December.

Don't miss the beginning of the end! Mark your calendars for December 7th to catch Child Emperor's high-stakes clash against Phoenix Man as the Monster Association raid reaches its fever pitch. Wherever you are in the world — be it Hulu in the US or Crunchyroll internationally — make sure your streaming platform is ready. Check your local release time one last time to ensure you are among the first to witness the next hard-hitting chapter of One-Punch Man Season 3. The action starts this Sunday!