The official One-Punch Man website released six new character visuals for Season 3 Part 2 on 7 November 2026. A separate announcement confirmed that Makoto Furukawa, who voices Saitama, will perform the ending theme and write its lyrics.

The updates follow the October announcement confirming that the anime will return in January 2027. The production team also released a trailer and key visual, and named JAM Project as the performer of the opening theme, 'Never Done', for the show. An exact premiere date has not been announced.

One-Punch Man's New Visuals Bring Heroes and Monsters Into Focus

The latest gallery divides its six characters between two groups. Saitama, Genos, Drive Knight and Fubuki appear in the hero category, while Psykos and Garou are listed as monsters. Fubuki is also known by her English-language nickname, Hellish Blizzard.

The images are promotional character visuals, not a scene-by-scene preview. The announcement does not identify the episodes in which the characters will appear or confirm specific encounters, abilities or story developments.

Garou's inclusion in the monster category needs more context to understand how the story develops further. However, it does not establish that he has joined the Monster Association. The organisation attempts to recruit him, but the official episode summaries show him leaving its hideout to pursue heroes. He is also known as the Hero Hunter, and his position in the conflict is more complicated than the gallery classification suggests.

The wider story centres on the Hero Association's planned assault on the Monster Association. In an early Season 3 episode, monsters claiming to belong to the organisation abduct the son of a major Hero Association supporter. Tatsumaki and other S-Class heroes gather as a rescue operation is prepared.

Fubuki also visits Saitama to propose a strategy meeting. He shows little interest and leaves to shop, intending to deal with Garou along the way. In a later episode, Child Emperor discovers that the Monster Association's hideout is in Z City, allowing the Hero Association to prepare an incursion.

The official summaries describe these as separate developments. The association plans a coordinated incursion, while Saitama's pursuit of Garou unfolds independently.

By the end of the first part, Garou has recovered from serious injuries and makes his own way into the organisation's base. Silverfang and Genos are excluded from the raid after losing track of him. They later turn up at Saitama's home with Fubuki and King.

Makoto Furukawa Returns With One-Punch Man's New Ending

Furukawa previously performed the ending themes for Season 2 and the first part of Season 3. For the new track, he has taken on an additional role by writing the lyrics. The production team says this is his first time writing a tie-in song under his own name.

The track is titled 'Hoshi no Hashikure'. The official music listing credits Furukawa with the lyrics, NOMSON with the composition and Ryo Takahashi with the arrangement. Its CD release is scheduled for 17 February 2027.

The official staff listing names Shinpei Nagai as director, Tomohiro Suzuki for series composition and J.C.STAFF for animation production.