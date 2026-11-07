Madison Square Garden challenged Macklemore's claims about his Free Palestine Tour in New York on Friday, 6 November 2026, after the rapper said nine US arenas had rejected proposed benefit concerts.

MSG Entertainment pointed to limited availability and questioned whether he could fill an arena.

The exchange followed sold-out performances in Dublin, Paris and London. Macklemore said the concerts were intended to raise money for Palestinians and that bringing the tour to the United States had been part of the plan from the beginning.

'Not an Arena Level Act', Says MSG

'We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and he's not an arena level act,' an MSG Entertainment spokesperson told Billboard.

MSG's assessment shifted attention from Macklemore's allegations to the practicalities of major venue bookings. Neither side has published details of the proposed dates or subsequent communications. MSG's statement did not directly address the separate decisions attributed to the other eight venues in Macklemore's account.

In an Instagram statement, Macklemore said organisers spent weeks approaching American arenas and had received possible dates by mid-September. He alleged that opportunities disappeared once venues learnt the concerts would raise funds for Palestinians.

'But after weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down,' he wrote.

His list included Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Prudential Center and UBS Arena in the New York region, along with Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, Chase Center and Climate Pledge Arena. The reasons behind each venue's decision have not been independently established.

European Shows Sell Out as Us Plans Stall

His Free Palestine Tour played Dublin's 3Arena, Paris's Accor Arena and London's OVO Arena Wembley, with all three concerts reportedly selling out. Guests across the shows included Hozier, Kneecap and AURORA.

Those shows demonstrate European demand but do not establish comparable American ticket sales or venue availability.

Macklemore has performed within the Madison Square Garden complex before. He and Ryan Lewis appeared at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in November 2013, including on the 14th. That venue is distinct from the main arena at the centre of the current dispute.

Macklemore's Ed Sheeran Fallout

The dispute follows Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour in September. During a 4 September performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, he performed his protest song 'Hind's Hall' and called for a free Palestine.

The Israeli-American Council later petitioned for his removal, arguing that the concern was not his right to political views but an opening act promoting a 'one-sided political agenda'. At another MetLife Stadium appearance on 5 September, Macklemore said criticism of Israel was not criticism of Jewish people.

Promoter Messina Touring Group said several venues objected to hosting Sheeran's concerts with Macklemore on the bill. Sheeran subsequently said the decision to remove him had been made by the promoter, not by him.

Macklemore pledged his earnings from the Sheeran tour to humanitarian organisations supporting Palestinians. In his latest statement, he criticised venue owners over their business relationships with Israel, saying he would 'rather lose every opportunity in this industry' than compromise his position.

That accusation remains his interpretation of the booking setbacks, not a verified explanation for each venue's decision. He said he would continue arranging Palestine benefit shows, potentially outside conventional arenas, but announced no confirmed US dates.