A Japanese manga series has drawn renewed attention because of a character named Mr. Epter, whose portrayal has been compared by readers to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The character appears in later chapters of Longing for Home, also known as Homesick Tarou or Boukyou Tarou, leading to questions about whether the storyline reflects a prediction of real-world events or a fictional narrative inspired by a widely reported case.

In a viral online clip circulating across social platforms, viewers claim the manga includes a storyline featuring Jeffrey Epstein, with one speaker stating, 'they actually show Jeffrey Epstein in the manga' and 'the manga is literally about him,' according to the recording.

What Is Homesick Tarou?

Longing for Home (Boukyou Tarou) is a seinen manga written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Yamada. The series began serialization in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2019 and remains ongoing. It is published by Kodansha and is available to English-language readers through the publisher's K MANGA platform.

The story follows Tarou Maizuru, a businessman who enters cryogenic sleep during a global ice age that threatens humanity's survival. When he awakens 500 years later, he discovers that his family has died and the world he once knew no longer exists. The series then follows his journey across a transformed Earth as he attempts to return to Japan while navigating unfamiliar societies and environments that emerged after the catastrophe.

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Who Is Mr. Epter?

Discussion surrounding the manga centers on a later storyline involving a wealthy and secluded figure known as Mr. Epter. The character is depicted as the owner of a remote villa and is accompanied by a female associate.

According to reader accounts and summaries of the chapters, the storyline includes scenes involving young girls being brought to the estate and recorded. The character's name, status and circumstances have led some readers to draw comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein, while the female companion has been compared to Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Mr. Epter storyline appears as one of several arcs encountered during Tarou's travels through the manga's post-apocalyptic world and represents a departure from some of the survival-focused narratives featured earlier in the series.

Did the Manga Predict the Epstein Scandal?

The publication timeline does not support claims that the manga predicted the Epstein case.

Longing for Home first entered serialisation in September 2019, after Epstein's arrest on federal sex trafficking charges and his death in August of the same year. The chapters featuring Mr. Epter were introduced later in the manga's run, years after the Epstein case had become the subject of extensive international news coverage.

Available publication records indicate that the Epter storyline was incorporated into an already established manga rather than appearing before the events that inspired comparisons to the real-world case.

How the Storyline Fits Into the Series

The Mr. Epter arc forms part of the broader world-building within Longing for Home. While the manga's central narrative focuses on Tarou's attempt to reach Japan after awakening centuries in the future, the story frequently introduces new communities, leaders and social structures encountered along his journey.

The inclusion of the secluded villa storyline reflects the manga's wider exploration of power, survival and human behavior in a society rebuilt after a global catastrophe. The arc exists within the series' larger science-fiction setting rather than serving as its primary storyline.

Is There Really a Homesick Tarou Anime?

Despite references to a 'dark anime' connected to the Mr. Epter storyline, Longing for Home has not received an official anime adaptation.

The title remains a manga series published by Kodansha and serialised in Morning. No television, streaming or theatrical anime project has been announced by the publisher or a production studio.

Based on currently available publication records, Homesick Tarou is a real manga series and Mr. Epter is an actual character within its narrative. However, the storyline emerged after the Epstein case became widely known, indicating that it functions as a fictional story element within the manga rather than a prediction of future events.