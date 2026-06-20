A character resembling Donald Trump trembles, loses control of his bladder, and pledges unwavering loyalty to series antagonist Yujiro Hanma in the newly released second part of 'Baki-Dou' on Netflix.

The scene has quickly captured the attention of viewers worldwide, showcasing the immense intimidation factor of the franchise's most formidable fighter. The character, officially named 'Donald Trunp,' or 'Tranp,' makes a memorable appearance that heavily emphasises his sheer terror when confronted by Hanma.

Why the Encounter Between Yujiro Hanma and 'Donald Trunp' Went Viral on X

During their highly anticipated on-screen meeting, the political figure quickly comes to the stark realisation that the martial artist holds more physical power than any established world leader. This sudden understanding prompts the American leader lookalike to immediately bow down in an act of complete submission. The sheer pressure of merely standing in the same room as the towering antagonist causes the politician to soil himself out of genuine fright.

The meeting between these two distinct figures highlights the established power dynamic within the 'Baki-Dou' universe. Yujiro Hanma has long been established as the strongest creature on the planet, capable of defeating entire military forces single-handedly. It is this established lore that makes the sudden capitulation of a global superpower's representative a notable moment for the series.

The animators devoted significant attention to the facial expressions and physical trembling of the fictional politician. Viewers witness the leader rapidly shifting from his standard confident demeanour to a state of complete, helpless panic under silent pressure.

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Keisuke Itagaki Continues a Long Tradition of Political Parody in 'Baki-Dou'

Including parodies of prominent global leaders is a well-established creative choice for the franchise's creator. Keisuke Itagaki has frequently interwoven real-world political landscapes into his intricate martial arts narratives over the years. Previous chapters of the manga have featured various presidents, prime ministers, and notable historical figures interacting with the main cast.

These political figures typically serve to contextualise the absolute physical supremacy of the fighters within the fictional world. A recent manga chapter even expanded on this universe by depicting the Trump lookalike engaging in a conversation with a character based on technology entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Netflix animates Trump PISSING his PANTS in fear after facing off against Baki-Dou samurai pic.twitter.com/sFXAulyP3a — RT (@RT_com) June 19, 2026

How the Netflix Anime Audience Is Responding to the Viral Scene

Following the international premiere on Netflix, clips of the brief yet impactful interaction immediately circulated across the social media platform X. Fans of the long-running series quickly shared their thoughts on the character's absolute lack of bladder control.

One social media user shared their perspective on the parody, writing, 'Ngl this is the most accurate political cartoon I've seen all year and it's not even trying to be one.' Another viewer pointed out the antagonist's history of intimidation, noting, 'Yujiro has bullied so many characters that now even politicians aren't safe...lol.'

A third commenter emphasised the overarching theme of the encounter, observing, 'Even the toughest negotiator folds when Yujiro stares him down.'

Here's the full scene of Donald Trump meeting Yujiro Hanma pic.twitter.com/kcCQyxmXDK — Trent (@Woodlandbuckle) June 19, 2026

The Lasting Impact of the Newly Released Streaming Adaptation

The viral reception of the scene reflects how Itagaki's blend of martial arts spectacle and political satire consistently generates discussion well beyond the anime community's core fanbase.

'Baki-Dou' Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The manga series by Keisuke Itagaki has been in publication since 1999.