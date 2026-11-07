Ariana Grande appeared to like an Instagram meme ridiculing Republicans after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, sparking an excited response from its creator and fans online.

The post paired a call for silence with a loud clip of Grande performing 'Dangerous Woman'. Screenshots reported by BuzzFeed on 5 November appeared to show a like from her verified account, although the interaction has not been independently confirmed.

The joke emerged as Democrats celebrated winning control of both chambers of Congress. The Associated Press called the Senate for Democrats late on 3 November and the House early the next morning. The newly elected members will take office in January 2027.

Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Performance Becomes a Viral Election Joke

The meme began with X user @intomatthew calling for 'a moment of silence for republicans'. Beneath those words came approximately 40 seconds of Grande singing the final chorus of 'Dangerous Woman'. It was an intentionally noisy answer to a request for silence.

The clip then reached Instagram through an account called @rebmasel. BuzzFeed published screenshots on 5 November showing that the repost appeared to have received a like from Grande's verified account. The live interaction has not been independently confirmed.

That apparent gesture became a second punchline. When another X user shared a screenshot with @intomatthew, the original poster replied, 'SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP.', according to Comic Sands. The words belonged to the creator, not Grande.

Reaction extended to the Instagram comments. One user quoted by BuzzFeed wondered why others were surprised that Grande had apparently liked the post, adding that 'she doesn't play'.

The repost had more than 66,000 likes when BuzzFeed reported on it on Thursday, 5 November. Comic Sands put the number above 140,000 the following day. Neither figure represents a current, independently verified total.

Ariana Grande's Election Posts Extend Beyond the Instagram Meme

The apparent like was part of a broader run of election-related activity on Grande's Instagram account. BuzzFeed reported that the singer reshared posts praising young voters, newly elected women and LGBTQ+ candidates.

Among those highlighted was Chris Pappas, the New Hampshire Democrat who became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. Grande also shared material celebrating Sarah McBride's re-election to Delaware's House seat. McBride became the first openly transgender member of Congress in 2025.

Posts from Grande's Brighter Days Ahead Foundation also praised voters supporting reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights and access to the ballot. She reshared some of the foundation's election messages on her personal account.

Her political commentary predates this week's results. In 2025, she questioned on Instagram whether Trump supporters felt their lives had improved since his return to the White House. In June, Grande objected to the White House using her 2024 song 'Bye' in a TikTok video promoting immigration enforcement.

She described the use of her music as 'barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense'. Reuters reported that her team was exploring how to have the song removed.

Unlike that direct criticism, the latest episode centres on a reported social-media gesture. Grande has not been shown making a separate public statement about the meme itself.