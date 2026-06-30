Thousands of Crunchyroll users across the United States were abruptly cut off mid‑episode on Tuesday when the anime streaming platform suffered a widespread outage, with user reports of problems surging to nearly 6,000 in just 15 minutes.

The disruption left paying subscribers unable to access their accounts or load videos, prompting an immediate wave of complaints across social media.

One viewer, whose stream of Re:Zero suddenly stopped, wrote: 'ARE WE DEADASS THAT CRUNCHYROLL WENT DOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF MY RE ZERO EPISODE, THIS IS THE WORST MOMENT OF MY LIFE Crunchyroll PLEASE HELP US 😭💔.'

According to tracking website DownDetector, thousands of users reported issues with server connections, the mobile app and the main website before services began to return to normal.

How A Brief Glitch Hit Millions Of Subscribers

Crunchyroll, owned by Sony Group Corporation, is one of the largest anime platforms in the world and has more than 21 million paid subscribers globally, according to data from Statista.

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Given this user base, even a brief technical issue can affect a large audience that relies on the service for simulcast Japanese animation and back‑catalogue titles. Before this disruption, the platform had been running smoothly, so the midday crash came as a surprise for subscribers.

DownDetector data shows that users began filing reports at around 12:00pm EDT. Initial complaints were in the region of 1,800, indicating a significant service issue.

The number of reports then rose quickly. By 12:16pm EDT, 5,889 users had logged problems with the platform.

DownDetector's breakdown of reports was:

Server connection: 32 per cent

Mobile application: 31 per cent

Main website: 26 per cent

For subscribers paying for premium access, the issues meant many were left staring at loading screens across multiple devices. Some also reported attempting standard troubleshooting such as restarting apps, switching devices or checking home internet, only to find that the problem persisted across platforms.

Others noted that friends in different states were experiencing the same error screens, confirming that the interruption was not limited to one region or internet provider.

User reports indicate problems with Crunchyroll since 12:25 PM EDT.

How is it affecting you? #CrunchyrollDownhttps://t.co/4jjmO4gcvf — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 30, 2026

'I Was Mid Watching Something': Fans Vent On X

As the outage spread, many users went straight to X, formerly Twitter, to describe what was happening to their streams and ask whether the problem was widespread.

'Crunchyroll WHATS GOING ON , I WAS MID WATCHING SOMETHING,' wrote one user.

Another posted: 'Crunchyroll went down as soon as I started enjoying Tensura...'

A third user said they had experienced problems before: 'Hello Crunchyroll why are you always giving me problems 😭 I was just trying to watch my fire force in peace 😒.'

Some subscribers were worried about missing key instalments of ongoing series.

'Hellooo crunchyroll, I gotta watch 3 season finales today 😑 Is it down just for me?' one asked.

ARE WE DEADASS THAT CRUNCHYROLL WENT DOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF MY RE ZERO EPISODE, THIS IS THE WORST MOMENT OF MY LIFE @Crunchyroll PLEASE HELP US 😭💔 — DRK (@DRKDiscovers) June 30, 2026

No Statement As Services Quietly Return

Crunchyroll has not publicly acknowledged the outage and no statement about the cause has been released.

DownDetector reports suggest that services began to stabilise within about 90 minutes. By 1:30pm EDT, the volume of problem reports had dropped back to baseline, indicating that streaming functions had returned for most users in the United States.

Subscribers were able to resume their queues and continue watching, although some commenters on X noted that they would have liked an update from the company while the issues were ongoing.