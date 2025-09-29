Apple is preparing to enter the foldable market with its first device, reportedly named the iPhone Fold. According to leaks and industry reports, the launch may happen in 2026.

The new model could become the thinnest smartphone Apple has ever built, possibly even slimmer than the iPhone Air, which was introduced in 2025. Reports suggest the iPhone Fold may measure only 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded, much thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.64 mm.

Apple is said to be refining the design to balance thinness, portability, and durability.

iPhone Fold's Possible Release Date

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the foldable iPhone may arrive in autumn 2026. It is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro or another next-generation line.

Geeky Gadgets has also stated that the device is already creating strong anticipation ahead of release. Analysts believe the iPhone Air was an early step, proving Apple's ability to deliver thinner devices before moving into foldable hardware.

iPhone Fold as the Thinnest Smartphone?

Thickness comparisons show how Apple plans to push boundaries. The iPhone 17 measures 7.95 mm. The iPhone Air comes in at 5.64 mm. The Pro and Pro Max models reach 8.75 mm.

According to The Mac Observer, the iPhone Fold is expected to reach just 4.5 to 4.8 mm when opened, which makes it about 20% thinner than the iPhone Air. However, when folded, its profile could expand to 9 to 9.5 mm, close to the size of current Pro models.

This creates a clear tradeoff between enjoying a very thin display and carrying a bulkier folded device.

What iPhone Fold Could Look Like

Reports suggest the iPhone Fold could resemble Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, with Apple aiming to minimise or even eliminate the crease seen in rival devices. Gurman noted that Apple is experimenting with designs that tackle durability concerns.

The foldable could also include a 5.5-inch outer screen for everyday use and a 7.8-inch unfolded display for larger tasks. When shut, the phone may appear wallet-like, adding to its compact appeal.

iPhone Fold Features to Look Out For

Several features are expected. Apple is reportedly testing a liquid metal hinge that reduces creases, strengthens durability, and allows smoother folding. Face ID may be excluded due to thickness limits, with side-button Touch ID likely to return.

Battery life could improve with carbon lithium cells, known for high energy density without added bulk. Camera specifications may include an 18 MP front sensor and dual 48 MP rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses. Analysts expect Apple to market these cameras heavily to content creators.

How Much Could iPhone Fold Be?

Pricing remains another key point. Reports suggest a figure above $2,000 (£1,487.62), placing it higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which started at $1,199 (£891.79). Analysts believe Apple will position the device as a premium option.

The iPhone Fold may redefine Apple's smartphone design. Slimmer than the iPhone Air when open, yet thicker when closed, the device reflects Apple's push to blend portability with innovation. Consumers will soon see whether Apple's first foldable can live up to the rumours.