Two employees of a California sheriff's department have been placed on administrative leave after surveillance footage showed them speaking briefly with federal immigration agents shortly before a man was arrested outside a county jail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether a deputy and a sheriff's special officer improperly communicated with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents before the 31 October detention in Santa Ana. Officials have not established whether the employees shared information that led to the man's arrest.

Five-Second Exchange Caught on Camera

The incident took place outside the Orange County Jail, where surveillance footage showed ICE agents waiting in an unmarked black SUV parked along a public street.

According to the sheriff's department, a deputy and a sheriff's special officer left the Intake Release Center and approached the vehicle. They appeared to speak with its occupants for approximately five seconds before walking away. A second vehicle subsequently arrived, and federal agents entered the public courtyard near the jail's visitor entrance.

'Shortly after the deputy and sheriff's special officer left, a second vehicle arrived,' the statement said. 'ICE agents exited both vehicles and entered the public courtyard outside the visitor's entrance. The ICE agents contacted and arrested a man who appeared to be hiding in the public courtyard.'

The department said it received a complaint on 3 November alleging that its personnel may have communicated with ICE. Both employees were placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was launched.

Man Identified as 69-Year-Old Father

Relatives identified the detained man as 69-year-old Jesús Esparza, who had reportedly visited his son at the jail. His daughter, Adriana Esparza, told Telemundo 52 that her father worked in construction, had no criminal record and had lived in the United States since 2000.

Adriana told Telemundo 52 that her father called her shortly before the arrest and said immigration agents were waiting outside the jail. According to the Los Angeles Times, he ended the call shortly after telling her that agents were taking him into custody.

His relatives later told Telemundo 52 that he was being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. They also expressed concern that he could be deported to Mexico after more than two decades in the United States.

The investigation could have implications under Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act. The legislation, which took effect in 2018, limits the circumstances in which state and local law enforcement agencies can use public resources to assist federal immigration authorities.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes acknowledged that border security and immigration enforcement fall under the federal government's responsibilities, but stressed that his department does not carry out federal immigration enforcement and has no plans to change that policy.

'Securing the border and enforcing immigration law are important federal responsibilities,' he said. 'The Orange County Sheriff's Department does not enforce federal immigration law. That has not and will not change.'

Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento also raised concerns about the incident in a 2 November letter to Barnes. He questioned whether the presence of federal immigration agents outside the jail and the department's interactions with them were consistent with California's immigration protections.

Barnes subsequently maintained that his department complied with state law and did not assist with federal immigration enforcement outside the circumstances it permits.