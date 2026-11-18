US President Donald Trump is facing growing opposition from Republican lawmakers over his order to replace electromagnetic catapults with traditional steam-powered systems on America's newest aircraft carriers, with a senior senator warning that the proposal could cost billions and delay naval modernisation.

Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, openly rejected the proposal during a confirmation hearing for Navy Secretary nominee Hung Cao on Tuesday.

'Returning to steam is a non-starter, and everybody needs to understand that,' Wicker told Cao, signalling growing resistance within Trump's own party to the directive.

Why Trump Wants Steam Catapults

The Ford-class carriers use the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), which relies on electromagnetic energy rather than steam pressure to propel aircraft from the flight deck.

The technology is installed aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) and USS Enterprise (CVN-80). The future USS Doris Miller (CVN-81) is also being built around the system.

Trump has repeatedly criticised EMALS, arguing that the technology is unnecessarily complicated and has contributed to delays and rising costs in the Navy's shipbuilding programme.

In August, he issued a National Security Presidential Memorandum directing the Navy to prepare a plan to convert the future Doris Miller from electromagnetic catapults to traditional steam-powered systems. The directive also called for a return to hydraulic weapons elevators.

The President has argued that the Navy should prioritise 'proven, reliable, and affordable technologies and ship designs' rather than relying on systems he considers overly complex.

At the same time, critics say replacing EMALS would mean abandoning technology around which the Ford-class carriers were designed, potentially creating additional engineering challenges and reducing operational capabilities.

Republicans Warn of Billions in Conversion Costs

Republican lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee have also raised concerns about the financial and operational implications of the proposed conversion.

The committee's 2027 defence appropriations bill, released on Monday, would require the Navy to submit a report comparing the effectiveness of electromagnetic and traditional steam-powered catapult systems.

'The Committee is concerned that such a major redesign would result in many billions of dollars in additional costs and many years in programme schedule delays,' Republican lawmakers wrote in an accompanying explanatory statement.

Preliminary estimates put the design work needed to reintroduce steam catapults at approximately $10 billion (£7.6 billion), according to reports.

Democrats Also Question Trump's Aircraft Carrier Plan

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, told Cao that sailors aboard USS Gerald R. Ford had spoken positively about the electromagnetic launch system during his recent visit.

'Just because the president directed it, I do hope you'll consider the experience of those who've been operating these launches on the Ford,' Kaine said. He warned that returning to steam could result in higher costs and 'diminished capacity'.

On the other hand, Cao argued that electromagnetic catapults and elevators had contributed to delays affecting the Ford-class programme.

Congress Scrutinises Trump's Steam Catapult Directive

The growing resistance comes as Trump seeks congressional approval for a proposed $1.5 trillion (£1.14 trillion) defence budget before the end of the year.

The Senate appropriations bill does not itself cancel the President's directive, but its requirement for a Navy assessment signals that lawmakers want greater scrutiny before the service commits to an expensive redesign.

With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress on 3 January, the debate over defence spending and naval modernisation could become increasingly contentious.