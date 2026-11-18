Sixteen children were taken to hospital for medical examinations after button batteries were discovered inside muffins at a school event in Germany. The incident happened at Fröbel Elementary School in Coswig (Anhalt) on Thursday, 12 November, after two pupils noticed small objects inside the food while eating.

A primary school pupil had brought the muffins to the event, which authorities described as a bake sale. Police later recovered three button cell batteries from two muffins. The two pupils who discovered the objects did not swallow them, but concerns that other children may have eaten contaminated food led authorities to arrange medical checks.

The children were taken to hospitals in Wittenberg and Dessau. One was transported by ambulance, while the other 15 were taken by their parents or private transport. Police said on 13 November that all 16 had been examined and were back home, with no adverse findings reported.

Batteries Found During School Bake Sale

According to the Dessau-Roßlau Police Inspectorate, the number of children potentially affected was initially estimated at 14. The Wittenberg district later confirmed that 16 pupils had been identified and taken for medical examinations.

The discovery triggered a large emergency response, with at least 35 personnel attending the school. Resources included 12 ambulances, an emergency physician vehicle and a community paramedic, alongside emergency chaplains and specialist medical, welfare and command support teams.

Authorities also issued a MANV 2 alert, a German emergency classification used when an incident may involve multiple casualties and additional medical resources are required. The alert was raised while officials were still establishing how many children might have been exposed.

The Wittenberg district said a specialist rapid-response team initially called to the school was later stood down because the personnel already on site were sufficient to manage the situation.

Police Investigate How Batteries Entered Food

Police said there was no evidence that the batteries had been deliberately placed inside the muffins. Officers were investigating whether the incident could involve negligent conduct punishable under German law.

Although three batteries were recovered from two muffins, investigators had not publicly established how the objects entered the food or who was responsible. The fact that a pupil brought the muffins to the event does not establish that they knew batteries were inside them.

In an update on 13 November, police said all 16 children had undergone medical examinations and returned home without adverse findings. No child had swallowed a battery, according to the update. The investigation into how the batteries came to be inside the muffins remained ongoing.

Why Swallowed Button Batteries Are Dangerous

The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) warns that a swallowed button battery can become lodged in a child's oesophagus. Moist tissue can complete an electrical circuit, triggering a chemical reaction that can cause serious burns and tissue damage.

Symptoms may not appear immediately. The BfR says a child may initially show no symptoms or only mild discomfort, with vomiting, coughing, fever or loss of appetite developing hours later. Prolonged contact can lead to severe injuries, including bleeding and scarring.

The Wittenberg district advised parents to seek urgent medical attention if they suspect a child has swallowed a button battery, even if the child appears well. The risk of delayed symptoms is one reason suspected ingestion requires prompt assessment.