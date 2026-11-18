Brett Cooper's exit from Make America Great Again (MAGA) is not just one influencer changing her mind. It is the cultural face of a youth backlash that helped cost Republicans control of Congress, as Gen Z turns against the president it helped elect in 2024, raising questions about Republican loyalty.

Cooper, 25, told the Financial Times she has walked away from Trump's movement. Her 1.7 million YouTube subscribers make her one of the right's most-watched young voices, and roughly a third of Americans now get news from the platform. Her departure matters less for what she said than for who she speaks to, a bloc the party is struggling to retain.

Gen Z's 42-Point Swing

The numbers are stark. CNN's analysis showed Gen Z swinging 42 percentage points toward Democrats between 2024 and the 2026 midterms, while voters under 30 backed Democratic House candidates by roughly 35 points. An October Harvard Youth Poll found likely voters aged 18 to 29 favouring Democrats 63% to 26%.

Trump's approval with the youngest adults has cratered, sitting near 15% among 18 to 24-year-olds in CNN's analysis, a warning for Republican strategists. In 2024, young voters split much closer to even, and young men helped power Trump's return.

The Podcast Bet That Backfired

Republicans built their 2024 comeback partly by courting young men through podcasts, streamers, and influencers like Cooper, who posted a MAGA-hat photo on horseback captioned 'Sry Kamala, this is what joy looks like.' Trump won 56% of young men that year, according to Tufts University's analysis of election surveys.

Two years on, 35% of his 2024 voters stayed home, a JL Partners survey found, while younger voters were disproportionately represented among those who switched to Democrats. Some messengers who promoted the movement are now walking away from it.

Cooper is not the only one. Other right-wing creators who boosted Trump have criticised him over the Epstein files, weakening the online coalition that once rallied young men to his side.

From Gas Prices to Epstein

For Cooper and some disaffected voters, the breakup appears rooted in pocketbook concerns and broken promises. Democrats campaigned on affordability while Republicans leaned into culture-war messaging, and some young men stayed home or switched sides.

Cooper criticised Trump's handling of the Iran war and the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying there had been 'a lot of gaslighting' of the base. Her grievances resemble wider concerns among young voters, with the economy and trust both weighing heavily.

Why Trump Should Worry

Cooper still voted Republican this month and calls herself a right-winger at heart, which is precisely the problem for the president. Even some loyalists are drifting, despite their longstanding conservative ties.

Democrats seized the House of Representatives and the Senate, flipping nine Senate seats, while an Economist and YouGov poll taken after the vote found just 30% of adults aged 18 to 29 approved of Trump's performance.

Young voters are a modest share of the electorate, but they age into reliable ones, and their votes and prominent online voices could pose problems before 2028.

Adam Pennings of Run Gen Z, which recruits young conservatives, said the voters who came to Trump in 2024 are the same ones who left in 2026.