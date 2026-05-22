Three teenage boys who filmed the rape of a 15-year-old girl in a Hampshire underpass have escaped custodial sentences. The youths, who were between 13 and 14 at the time of the attacks in Fordingbridge, were sentenced yesterday at Southampton Crown Court to youth rehabilitation orders rather than prison terms.

Prosecutors said the assaults in 2024 and 2025 were brazenly filmed on mobile phones, with footage showing the boys laughing and encouraging each other. The ruling has prompted strong criticism from police, who argue the sentences fail to reflect the severity of the crimes.

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Victim Lured on Snapchat

The first incident happened in November 2024 as reported in a Daily Mail article. A boy contacted a 15-year-old schoolgirl via Snapchat and lured her to an underpass beside the River Avon, presenting it as a first date. Once there, he and a second boy overpowered the girl and raped her multiple times during a 90-minute ordeal. Court heard they filmed the attack while laughing and verbally encouraging one another.

The video was subsequently shared on social media, leading to the victim receiving abusive messages. The girl was significantly outnumbered and felt trapped. The prosecution emphasised that the boys took turns and urged each other on, with the recordings serving as key evidence. This attack contributed to several of the total 11 rape counts the trio faced.

Knife Threat in Second Attack

Seven weeks later, in January 2025, the two boys enlisted a third to target a 14-year-old girl in a recreation ground in the town. She was threatened with a knife and subjected to repeated sexual assaults by all three, which were again filmed on their phones.

The boys were found guilty at Southampton Crown Court in March of multiple rape offences and charges related to taking indecent images of children. The court was told that in both incidents the girls were significantly outnumbered by their attackers.

Police, Public Decry Lenient Sentences

In passing sentence, Judge Nicholas Rowland as per The Guardian highlighted the defendants' young age and personal issues including low intelligence, ADHD, anxiety and the influence of peer pressure. He stated that he should avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily and commended their good behaviour during the trial.

The two older boys, now aged 15, were given three-year youth rehabilitation orders, including 180 days of intensive supervision. The youngest boy received an 18-month order. Hampshire's police chief described the sentences as far too lenient given the brazen nature of the attacks and the profound suffering of the victims.

One of the girls read a victim impact statement in court, expressing deep despair over the lasting effects. Social media platforms have seen widespread discussion of the case. An Instagram reel summarised it by saying 'Three boys, two girls, two separate rapes. This is a Hampshire rape case. In January 2025, a 14-year-old girl was assaulted after becoming involved with the group.'

The youth rehabilitation orders include prohibitions on contacting the victims for 10 years and focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment. The case has reignited debate about the balance between youth justice and protecting victims in serious sexual offence cases as of 22 May 2026.