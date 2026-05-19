A woman known only as 'Lizzie' told a BBC Panorama investigation that her on-screen husband raped her, bruised her during sex she asked him to stop, and warned her he would arrange an acid attack if she spoke out, with her barrister now preparing a legal claim against the production company behind Married at First Sight UK.

The allegations form the centrepiece of Panorama: The Dark Side of Married at First Sight, a 29-minute documentary presented by BBC News' Noor Nanji that aired on BBC One on 18 May 2026. Two women in the programme allege rape; a third, Shona Manderson, is the only named contributor, and she alleges a non-consensual sexual act.

All three say the show's production company, CPL, did not do enough to protect them, and all three men deny the allegations made against them. Within hours of broadcast, Channel 4 removed every season of MAFS UK from its streaming and linear services.

The Acid Threat, the Rape Allegation, and a Barrister's Charge of Systemic Failure

'Lizzie,' whose identity is protected by the BBC, told Panorama that trouble began before any sexual contact. She had grown concerned after her on-screen partner told her off camera that he and a former girlfriend had been violent towards each other. She raised this with CPL's welfare team. Lawyers for CPL told the BBC that the production company spoke with the man and he said he had been the victim of that violence, and that when they subsequently discussed it with Lizzie, she said she did not feel at risk.

Sex between the pair then became, in Lizzie's account, violent. She told Panorama he would bruise her despite her repeatedly saying stop. She alleged the threats then escalated. 'He said that if I told anybody what had happened, that he would get someone to throw acid at me,' she told the programme.

Proudmans, a specialist law firm, is representing Lizzie, a former contestant on #MAFS and claimant of domestic abuse.



Proudmans founder and in-house counsel @DrProudman will be appearing on tonight’s BBC Panorama ‘The Dark Side of Married At First Sight’. pic.twitter.com/kdiqZCiIL2 — Proudmans (@proudmanslaw) May 18, 2026

That threat, she said, silenced her. The violence did not stop. 'We were in our apartment, on the sofa, and he tried to have sex with me. And I kept saying no, that I didn't want to do it. But he kept saying, 'You can't say no, you're my wife.' And he just did it anyway,' she said. 'I just completely froze with fear and I never, ever thought anything could scare me that much.'

Lizzie did eventually contact the CPL welfare team and show them her bruises, which were photographed by the production company. Lawyers for CPL have told the BBC, however, that she described those bruises as the result of rough but consensual sex, and that the acid attack comment was 'reported as a passing comment, not a threat.' After her series had finished airing, Lizzie spoke to the MAFS UK psychiatrist and told him she had been raped. Her on-screen husband, according to his lawyers' statement to the BBC, denies rape, any violent behaviour, and any threatening remarks.

Lizzie is now pursuing a legal claim against CPL. Her barrister, Charlotte Proudman, told Panorama that the show had demonstrated 'a lack of curiosity, a lack of the ability to ask important questions and the failure to implement basic safeguarding measures.' Proudman's framing goes beyond the individual incidents and squarely targets the structural welfare environment CPL built around its participants.

The Rape Allegation Channel 4 Knew About Before Broadcast

The second anonymous woman, referred to as 'Chloe' by the BBC, carries a different and arguably more damaging set of implications for the broadcaster. She alleged that her on-screen husband woke her from sleep, uncovering her and touching her without consent, before climbing on top of her despite her repeated refusals.

'I was saying no, no, stop, stop that, because I'd been asleep,' Chloe told Panorama. She described lying still and staring at the window. When he noticed, she told him she had not wanted it. He became, she said, very angry, telling her: 'You should've screamed and shouted.' Her on-screen husband's lawyers told the BBC he challenges details of her account.

Critically, Chloe told both CPL and Channel 4 about the alleged rape before her episodes were broadcast. CPL's psychiatrist assessed her allegations as 'serious and concerning' and passed the information to the broadcaster. Channel 4 reviewed the matter and concluded that CPL had followed welfare procedures. Chloe's episodes aired. The broadcaster said it had been unaware of the rape allegation at the time of broadcasting and stated it would be wrong to assess contemporaneous decisions based on knowledge they did not have then.

Watching herself on television had a devastating effect on Chloe. She told Panorama it left her with suicidal thoughts. 'It's not likely that anything will happen,' she told the BBC when asked whether she expected accountability. Lawyers for CPL said they followed their welfare protocols in her case, that she had told CPL all sexual activity was fully consensual before making the rape allegation, and that she did not ask to be removed from the show.

Shona Manderson, the Pregnancy, and the Question of Contraception

Shona Manderson, the only one of the three women to speak on camera under her own name, appeared on MAFS UK's 2023 series and was matched with Bradley Skelly, then a meditation teacher from Grimsby. She told Panorama that the couple had agreed to use the withdrawal method as their form of contraception. On one occasion, she alleged, Skelly ejaculated inside her without asking her permission. 'I was shocked, I was confused, we said we weren't doing that,' she told the BBC investigation. She did not immediately raise it with production, but was later accompanied by a welfare producer to obtain the morning-after pill.

CPL's lawyers say the company spoke to both Shona and Skelly a few days after the incident. They claim Shona told them she did not have an issue with what had happened, and that Skelly said he had been wearing a condom. Skelly has told the BBC he categorically denies any allegations of sexual misconduct or controlling behaviour. About a week after leaving the show, Shona discovered she was pregnant. She did not know whether the pregnancy resulted from the alleged incident. 'I made the choice to go through with an abortion. It was really hard,' she told Panorama.

CPL and Channel 4 removed Shona and Skelly from the programme amid on-screen concerns that the relationship was becoming potentially unhealthy. The production company has maintained that the couple's departure was agreed alongside its expert team. 'I don't think that because you're going on reality TV, you deserve in any way for things like this to happen to you,' Shona told the BBC, adding that she wanted CPL to stop 'allowing harm to come to people.'

Three women went into a television experiment expecting experts to keep them safe; the question now before a barrister, a law firm, and a former BBC controller is why they were not.