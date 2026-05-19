Disturbing scenes unfolded in central London on Saturday as counter-protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally chanted for far-right activist Tommy Robinson to be shot 'like Charlie Kirk'. The inflammatory slogan erupted during the Nakba Day demonstration, which coincided with Robinson's Unite the Kingdom march attended by an estimated 60,000 people.

Police kept the rival groups apart amid heightened tensions over immigration and the Middle East conflict. The chant has since gone viral on social media, prompting outrage from politicians and the public alike.

Chant Erupts During Rival London Marches

The chant 'Shoot him in the neck like Charlie Kirk' was captured on video as pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched, some carrying signs reading 'smash the far right' as reported in a NDTV World article.

It referenced the recent assassination of US conservative figure Charlie Kirk. Additional calls to 'hang him like Mussolini' were also heard. One widely shared Instagram reel described the scene as 'they want to hang Tommy Robinson and shoot him in the neck like Charlie Kirk. It's getting very aggressive'.

Read more London on Edge as Rival Mass Protests Draw Over 80,000 Marchers Amid Huge Police Crackdown London on Edge as Rival Mass Protests Draw Over 80,000 Marchers Amid Huge Police Crackdown

This clip has intensified debate over hate speech at protests. The pro-Palestinian march commemorated the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, marking the displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, addressed his supporters in Parliament Square. He urged them to register to vote and join political parties, telling the crowd they faced 'the battle of Britain' in the run-up to the next general election as mentioned in The Guardian. Meanwhile, the government had revoked visas for several international speakers invited to the rally. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the organisers as peddling hatred and division.

Met Police Mounts Costly Security Operation

To prevent clashes, the Metropolitan Police deployed more than 4,000 officers, including reinforcements from other forces, along with drones, horses, helicopters and armoured vehicles on standby as mentioned in a BBC report. The operation, which created a sterile zone between the two events, is estimated to have cost £4.5 million ($6.1 million).

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman highlighted the financial strain on resources normally used for neighbourhood policing. In total, 43 people were arrested across both demonstrations for offences including hate crimes and public order violations, with around 20 linked to the Unite the Kingdom rally and 12 to the counter-protest.

No arrests have yet been made specifically for the controversial chant, though footage is under review by officers. The force described the day as largely without significant incident despite the scale of the rival gatherings.

Outrage Mounts as Videos Spread Online

The incident has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum, with some accusing authorities of inconsistent enforcement. Supporters of Robinson pointed to the chant as evidence of double standards in policing protests.

On social media platforms, users called for immediate action against those inciting violence. A separate Instagram post from a verified account described the atmosphere as aggressive, amplifying calls for accountability.

Police have stressed that incitement to violence will not be tolerated and that all relevant footage will be examined. The disturbing chant calling for Tommy Robinson to be shot 'like Charlie Kirk' has become a focal point in discussions about protest conduct in the UK.

As of Monday, investigations continue into potential hate offences from the day's events. The episode underscores the challenges of managing large-scale demonstrations in the capital while balancing free speech and public safety.