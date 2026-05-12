Isabel Rose arrived in Hong Kong on 31 January 2024, having flown in at the invitation of a British banker she had met while travelling in Thailand. She was 23 years old. Within 12 hours of landing, she told the BBC, she was raped in his apartment. She reported the assault to police three days later.

She is now 25, sitting inside Tai Lam Correctional Institution — Hong Kong's oldest maximum security women's prison — waiting to find out how many years of her life will be taken from her. On 3 March 2026, she was convicted of blackmail and perverting the course of public justice. Sentencing is scheduled for 22 July, and she faces up to seven years

From Victim to Defendant

Rose, from Hackney in east London, told police she had been raped by the man, a British national who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the early hours of 1 February 2024. Hong Kong police initially arrested him but released him without charge within hours. Rose was arrested instead, and later charged with blackmail and perverting the course of public justice.

At the centre of the case were WhatsApp messages exchanged in the hours following the alleged assault. In one message, Rose wrote: 'You violated me last night, I didn't wanna have sex.' He replied: 'I'm really deeply sorry, I was slightly drunk and I misread your signals, it's no excuse and I know it doesn't make it any better.'

The man told the court he interpreted that exchange as referring to 'emotional violation,' not rape, saying he read the message in two parts. The court also heard Rose asked him to send money she said he owed her for flights, accommodation and medical costs. He transferred £5,000. She then asked for a further £5,000, which he attempted to send but was blocked by bank security checks.

A British woman could face prison in Hong Kong after authorities accused her of making a false rape allegation and trying to extort money from the man she accused.



According to reports, 25 year old Isabel Rose from east London met a British man while in Thailand and later… pic.twitter.com/smPpTxIqTM — GFY TV (@Viralvid_89) May 12, 2026

The Judge's Findings

In a verdict spanning over 300 pages, District Court Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching ruled that the prosecution had proved both charges beyond reasonable doubt. The judge found that Rose had used a romantic connection to manipulate the man, made escalating financial demands, and filed a false rape report that led to his arrest.

Rose was not granted anonymity during the proceedings, according to court records reported by the BBC. She told the BBC she was made to repeat her account to multiple officers over 12 hours with no recording made of her statement, that no translator was present, and that her forensic examination was conducted by a male doctor. The results were inconclusive, and could neither confirm nor disprove that sexual intercourse had taken place.

Rose said that after her arrest she was taken to a police cell and then a hospital, where she was handcuffed to a bed. She said she was told to take medication and threatened with being taken to a mental institution. Hong Kong police declined to comment.

'Trauma Does Not Follow a Script'

Women's rights advocates have argued the case misreads how survivors of sexual violence actually behave. Ngozi Fulani, from Sistah Space — a London-based charity supporting women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by abuse — said post-trauma behaviour is widely misunderstood.

'Trauma does not follow a script,' Fulani told the BBC. 'After sexual violence, survivors send texts that sound normal. They may stay in contact. They minimize. They struggle to give consistent accounts when retelling events.' She added that research suggests Black women are less likely to be perceived as vulnerable victims of sexual violence.

Cheryl Yip, advocacy officer at Hong Kong's Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women, said 'dated laws continue to be a common challenge for victim-survivors,' with rape myths shaping police responses and court judgements alike. 'Re-traumatisation and rape myths swim through every corner of Hong Kong's criminal justice system,' she added.

>Isabel Rose, 25

>From Hackney, London

>Met a British man in Thailand, later visited him in Hong Kong

>Falsely accused him of rape after they had consensual sex

>Man was arrested but quickly released

>Then demanded £5,000 from him, later escalated to £100,000 to “drop the case”… pic.twitter.com/cv67tttH07 — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) May 11, 2026

A Met Police Case on Hold

Rose's mother, Aysha Bell, has spent two years living in Hong Kong to support her daughter and says she has spent tens of thousands of pounds on legal fees and accommodation. She remains adamant that the alleged rape was never properly investigated. 'She is in prison. But she is in power — no hiding, no shame,' Bell said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police told the BBC that 'enquiries remain ongoing,' but that it was 'unable to pursue relevant enquiries until the victim returns to the UK' due to a lack of jurisdiction. The Met had previously opened a case and treated the man as a suspect before pausing it, citing concerns that Hong Kong police would not cooperate. UK lawyer Michael Polak of Justice Abroad told the BBC the police 'were blindsided by the money.'

Rose's MP, Dame Meg Hillier, raised the case with the Foreign Office, warning the conviction 'could further discourage women from reporting sexual assaults in Hong Kong, which is already an issue indicated by the low level of sexual assault reports.' The Foreign Office said it was 'supporting a British woman in Hong Kong and are in contact with the local authorities.'

Why This Case Matters

Hong Kong's sexual offences laws have not undergone any major reform since the 1970s, though the government has committed to introducing new legislation before the end of 2027, with a public consultation launched earlier this year. The reforms are expected to address the legal definition of consent — a concept that, according to legal analysts and the Hong Kong government's own consultation documents, has no statutory definition under current Hong Kong law.

The scale of under-reporting in the city adds further urgency. RainLily, an NGO that supports victims of sexual violence, reports that only 41.4 per cent of cases have reached police in recent years, with a conviction rate of just over 6 per cent. Separately, RainLily's Retrospective Study Statistical Report 2019–2023, which analysed 1,984 cases, found that only around 40 per cent of survivors reported the incident to the police, and that the average delay between the incident and seeking help was approximately 4.2 years. Advocates say the Rose case, whatever its legal outcome, risks deepening that silence further.