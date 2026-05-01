A former frontman for English new wave band Spandau Ballet, Ross Davidson, was handed a 14-year jail sentence after being convicted of eight charges that include rape and attempted rape at Wood Green Crown Court.

According to reports, the 37-year-old assaulted several women between August 2013 and December 2019, some while they were asleep. These incidents also happened at the peak of his career. The verdict delivered this April was the conclusion of two separate trials.

Court Condemns Years of Abuse Hidden Behind Public Persona

During his trial in 2024, Davidson was convicted of rape, two counts of sexual assault and voyeurism against four women. Then in January this year, he was found guilty of raping a woman in London. Aside from these, the former Spandau Ballet lead was also charged with attempted rape and sexual assault of another woman in Thailand.

'For a period of six years, and at a time when your stage and musical career was fast developing, and you were seen by many as a charismatic artist, you were also behaving towards women in a wholly disgraceful manner,' Judge John Dodd KC said to Davidson.

During his trial, Davidson claimed that the women had consented to having sex with him. Regardless, this hardly helped, as he was found guilty of the charges.

Aside from serving time in jail, the disgraced artist will also be subject to sexual harm prevention orders. Davidson will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Victims' Courage Becomes Central to Accountability

Also present at the hearing were five of the female victims of Davidson. Some heaved a sigh of relief, stressing that Davidson should be held accountable for his actions.

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'Seeing Ross accountable is an important moment for me, and I hope it encourages others who have experienced something similar to feel able to speak up and seek support,' one of the female victims said.

Another woman, who was not named, admitted that it wasn't easy sharing and dealing with her ordeal. However, she hopes that by coming forward, other women who may be victims of rape or sexual assault would be encouraged to come forward and speak out.

'Speaking out about sexual violence is not easy. It can feel overwhelming, frightening, and at times isolating,' another Davidson victim said. 'I would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to know that they are not alone, and that support is available.'

Davidson's ADHD Issue and History

Aside from the contention that women allegedly gave their consent, Davidson was allegedly undergoing the crippling effects of undiagnosed ADHD, the Guardian reported. According to defence counsel Charlotte Newell KC, the 37-year-old was self-medicating with drugs and alcohol for a certain period, both of which were readily available as a result of him being a musician.

Newell added that Davidson has since shown remorse for his crimes and that his condition is improving. Being behind bars is also helping, since Davidson was getting medication and the full support of his family.

For most, Tony Hadley is best known as the original lead singer of Spandau Ballet. However, Hadley left the band on 3 July 2017 due to alleged circumstances beyond his control.

A statement from Tony Hadley :- I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future. pic.twitter.com/KcuNGTtSFn — Tony Hadley (@TheTonyHadley) July 3, 2017

Davidson, or Ross William Wild, would take over a year later. However, he would also leave the group in May 2019 to pursue his own music together with his own band, Mercutio.