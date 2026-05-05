A 19-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching after multiple women reported being assaulted on the escalator at a Sainsbury's superstore in Rustington, West Sussex. Sussex Police are investigating a potential series of incidents that occurred as shoppers left the store.

The arrest was made following enquiries carried out with the co-operation of the supermarket's security team. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

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Police Investigate Sainsbury's Escalator Sexual Assaults in Rustington

The investigation centres on reports from women who said they were sexually assaulted by touching while using the escalator to leave the Sainsbury's superstore in the West Sussex town of Rustington. Sussex Police confirmed the incidents formed what they called a potential series of sexual assaults.

Officers have been actively reviewing evidence, including assistance from the store's security systems, to build a picture of what occurred. A spokesman for the force stated that the enquiries, conducted in close partnership with Sainsbury's security, directly led to the arrest of the teenager as reported in The Argus report.

The superstore is a popular destination for local residents and visitors alike, with the escalator being a busy thoroughfare for customers completing their shopping. The nature of the location, with people moving in close proximity, has made the reports particularly noteworthy for the local community.

Teenager in Custody After Swift Police and Security Action

Sussex World reported that the 19-year-old suspect, who is from the nearby town of Littlehampton, is currently in custody as the investigation proceeds. The arrest was announced in the days following the initial reports, with police acting quickly thanks to the co-operation of Sainsbury's staff. A police spokesman said: 'Our enquiries, with the co-operation of Sainsbury's security, have led to a 19-year-old man from Littlehampton being arrested for sexual assault by touching.'

The statement has been widely reported and shared by local outlets. Sainsbury's has not made a separate public statement but is known to have provided full support to the police. Such co-operation between retailers and law enforcement is standard in cases involving alleged offences on their premises, helping to ensure rapid resolution where possible.

The man has not been charged at this time, and his identity has not been disclosed publicly. The incident has prompted some local discussion about security measures in supermarkets, though police have not suggested it is part of a wider trend. The focus remains firmly on establishing the facts of this specific case at the Rustington store.

Appeal for Witnesses Shared on Social Media

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting serial 1021 of 02/05. The appeal has been disseminated through various channels, including an Instagram post by the verified news account sussex_news, which relayed the police details and called for public assistance.

The post described the series of alleged assaults on the Sainsbury's escalator and noted the arrest of the 19-year-old. Similar updates have appeared on official police social media accounts, ensuring the message reaches a wide audience in West Sussex and beyond. As the investigation continues into May 2026, officers are hopeful that additional witnesses will come forward to help clarify the full sequence of events.

Support is available for anyone affected by the reported incidents.The case continues to develop, with the 19-year-old man still assisting police with their enquiries. Any new information could prove crucial in bringing the matter to a conclusion.