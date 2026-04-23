A Los Angeles courtroom heard explosive new allegations this week as prosecutors claimed that singer D4vd possessed a 'significant amount' of child sexual abuse material on his mobile phone, intensifying an already high-profile murder case involving a 14-year-old girl.

The claims emerged during a status hearing held on 23 April 2026, exactly one year after prosecutors allege the artist killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The hearing focused on procedural timelines ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 May 2026. Prosecutors also disclosed additional investigative measures, including a previously undisclosed wiretap, as the case moves towards trial.

D4vd, who has pleaded not guilty, remains in custody as his defence team challenges the prosecution's handling and disclosure of evidence.

Prosecutors Outline Digital Evidence and Wiretap Investigation

During the hearing, Los Angeles County prosecutors told the court that a forensic review of the defendant's iPhone uncovered what they described as a 'significant amount' of child sexual abuse material. Officials did not specify whether the material allegedly found on the device involved the victim in the case.

The prosecution also revealed that investigators utilised a wiretap during the inquiry, though details regarding the scope, timing and content of intercepted communications were not disclosed in open court. Such surveillance typically requires judicial authorisation under California law, suggesting the investigation had reached an advanced evidentiary stage prior to the arrest.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman acknowledged delays in evidence disclosure, telling the court that materials were still being processed. She indicated that proceedings before three separate investigative grand juries had contributed to the volume and complexity of evidence yet to be shared with the defence.

Grand jury transcripts, which may include sworn testimony and evidentiary summaries, are expected to become available at a later stage, potentially shaping arguments at the preliminary hearing.

🚨 BREAKING: D4vd had tons of child pornography on his phone, prosecutors claim. https://t.co/vQviW94ItJ pic.twitter.com/2y04V2cdJz — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2026

Defence Challenges Evidence Disclosure Ahead of Preliminary Hearing

D4vd's legal team, led by prominent defence attorney Blair Berk, raised concerns that prosecutors had not yet turned over key evidence necessary to prepare for the upcoming preliminary hearing. The defence pressed for either immediate disclosure or a delay in proceedings, arguing that proceeding without full access would compromise the accused's ability to mount an effective defence.

Despite these objections, prosecutors told the court they would be ready to proceed on 1 May and signalled their intention to move to trial within 60 days. That timeline reflects an effort to expedite the case, which involves serious charges and extensive forensic evidence.

The defendant appeared in court in custody, wearing a jail-issued uniform and restraints. According to courtroom observations, he remained composed throughout the proceedings and responded briefly to the judge when addressed.

Earlier in the week, D4vd formally entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

D4vd reportedly killed Celeste Rivas with a “sharp instrument” according to prosecutors.



The charges against D4vd include:



• Continuous sexual abuse of a child

• Murder

• Murder for financial gain

• Murder to prevent testimony

• Murder by lying in wait

• Use of a deadly… pic.twitter.com/JaovynPFB4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 20, 2026

Allegations Detail Timeline of Killing and Disposal of Remains

Prosecutors allege that the defendant killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez on 23 April 2025 at his residence in the Hollywood Hills. According to charging documents, the victim died from multiple penetrating injuries inflicted with a sharp instrument.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that the victim sustained extensive injuries prior to death. Prosecutors further allege that the defendant dismembered the body, removing limbs and fingers, before placing the remains into bags.

Authorities claim the remains were kept in the boot of a vehicle for several months, during which time decomposition occurred. The victim had previously been reported missing, prompting an investigation that ultimately led to the defendant's arrest.

The prosecution has also alleged that the defendant engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the victim when she was under the age of 14. They contend that the killing was motivated by a fear that the victim would expose the alleged relationship, potentially damaging his music career.

These claims form the basis of multiple charges, including murder, lewd acts with a minor under 14, and mutilation of human remains.

Case Moves Towards Preliminary Hearing and Potential Trial

The preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 May will determine whether sufficient evidence exists for the case to proceed to trial. At that stage, prosecutors must demonstrate probable cause, a lower evidentiary threshold than that required for conviction.

Read more D4vd Could Face Death Penalty as Prosecutors Claim Celeste Rivas Murder Was Carried Out for 'Financial Gain' D4vd Could Face Death Penalty as Prosecutors Claim Celeste Rivas Murder Was Carried Out for 'Financial Gain'

Legal analysts note that the introduction of digital forensic evidence and wiretap material could play a significant role in establishing that threshold. However, the defence is expected to scrutinise both the legality of evidence collection and its interpretation.

The involvement of multiple grand juries suggests a complex investigative process, potentially involving witness testimony, expert analysis and corroborative evidence. Once transcripts are released, they may provide further insight into the prosecution's case strategy.

If the court finds probable cause, the case would move to trial, where a jury would ultimately determine guilt or innocence based on the full presentation of evidence.

The case now stands at a critical juncture, with serious allegations set to be tested in court in the weeks ahead.