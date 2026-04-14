Details about the family members of Anna Kepner have emerged following a harrowing discovery aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025. The 18-year-old's holiday ended in tragedy while the ship was in international waters, leaving her Florida-based relatives searching for answers.

As federal investigators piece together the final moments in her cabin, a teenage relative now faces the most serious charges possible.

DOJ Announces Charges in Carnival Horizon Tragedy

The investigation into the death of Florida teenager Anna Kepner on a Carnival Cruise ship near Miami reached a critical milestone on Monday. Federal officials at the DOJ have now moved to charge her younger stepbrother in connection with the fatal incident.

🚨JUST IN: 16-year-old Timothy Hudson is formally charged as an adult in the cruise ship m*rder of his 18-year-old step-sister Anna Kepner!



They both shared a cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon when Anna was found d*ad 5 months ago.



Her body was found stuffed under a bed in the… pic.twitter.com/QKUFLBwh2h — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) April 13, 2026

Many had expected him to be taken into custody, especially after the FBI previously identified him as their primary person of interest. However, as the Department of Justice finally made the specific allegations against the teenager public, several critical pieces of information came to light.

Who Is Timothy Hudson?

Timothy Hudson is the 16-year-old boy facing adult charges for the death of his 18-year-old stepsister, Anna Kepner, during a family holiday. While the Department of Justice initially processed Hudson as a juvenile following the November 2025 tragedy aboard the Carnival Horizon, his legal status has shifted significantly. A federal grand jury has since returned an indictment against him, citing counts of aggravated sexual abuse and first-degree murder.

Prosecutions of teenagers in federal court are quite rare. When Hudson was first charged in February, he entered a plea of not guilty; however, those proceedings and the associated court records remained private due to his status as a minor. During his appearance at the courthouse, he was observed wearing a baseball cap with a hoodie drawn closely around his face to obscure his features.

Anna Kepner never had a choice about spending time with Timothy Hudson. He was her stepbrother and always lurking around. She tried to be supportive.



Then they go on a family cruise and dad and stepmom put her in the same room with a predator. Now she’s dead. 😣 pic.twitter.com/EyfEAqsfDN — Rose (@901Lulu) April 13, 2026

On February 6, a judge mandated that Hudson wear an electronic monitoring device while staying at his uncle's residence. Newly unsealed court documents reveal the order was recently modified to permit him to spend several days working alongside his father at a landscaping firm.

Federal prosecutors have pushed back against Hudson's release, pointing to the risk he potentially poses to the community. On Monday, they requested that the judge reconsider the current arrangement in light of his new status as an adult defendant. Legal counsel for the 16-year-old has been granted one week to file a formal response.

'He committed these crimes against a victim with whom he had no apparent relational strife, and whom he was being raised to view as a sibling,' assistant US attorney Alejandra López said in a court filing.

Chilling Details of the Alleged Assault and Remains Found

The Department of Justice stated that the 16-year-old faces charges for the sexual assault and deliberate murder of 18-year-old Anna Kepner on the Carnival Horizon on 6 November 2025.

NEW: The 18-year-old who died on a Carnival Cruise ship was s*xually assaulted by her 16-year-old stepbrother before he murdered her, according to the DOJ.



Anna Kepner died from mechanical asphyxiation and was found under a bed in her cabin.



On November 6, Kepner told her… pic.twitter.com/ydRtMHlikj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2026

Federal prosecutors claim the teenager 'sexually assaulted and intentionally killed' the victim, whose passing was officially attributed to mechanical asphyxiation. Cleaning crews discovered her remains hidden beneath a bed and covered with life jackets on November 8.

Inside the Florida Family Left Shattered by the Crime

Anna was not alone with her stepbrother during the trip; a few other relatives were also on board the vessel when the tragedy occurred. This harrowing connection to a family holiday has drawn intense interest to the people who made up her inner circle.

The 18-year-old was the child of Christopher Kepner and Heather Wright. Joining the group on the voyage was her stepmother, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner, Christopher's wife. The teenager also belonged to a large family, leaving behind seven siblings: Brooke, Kylie, Cody, Connor, Alex, Tim, and Andrew.

A Bright Future Cut Short for the Aspiring Navy Recruit

Hailing from Titusville, Florida, Anna Kepner was an 18-year-old high school senior with her sights set on a 2026 graduation. A dedicated supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs, she dreamt of earning a spot on the cheerleading squad at the University of Georgia. Beyond her academic goals, her obituary noted her commitment to service; she had already begun the process of joining the US Navy, with long-term aspirations of becoming a K9 police officer.

'She had just finished taking the test to join the military,' her family told ABC News. 'She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community.' Tributes portrayed her as 'pure energy', calling her a 'bubbly, funny, outgoing' person who stayed true to herself.

'She loved her siblings deeply and made sure they always felt it whether it be taking them to the park, Halloween Horror Nights, or just out for fun, because that's who she was: thoughtful, nurturing, and always thinking of others,' her obituary said.