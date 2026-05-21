Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer publicly celebrated Arsenal's Premier League title win on Tuesday night as pressure continues to mount over Labour's recent election losses and growing unrest within the party.

Writing on X shortly after Arsenal secured their first league title since 2004, Starmer described the moment as long-awaited for supporters of the north London club. '22 long years for the Arsenal,' he wrote. 'But finally, we're back where we belong. Champions!'

The post attracted attention online because it came during a turbulent period for the prime minister following Labour's poor performance in local and regional elections earlier this month. In recent days, several Labour MPs have publicly called for Starmer to step aside or outline a timetable for his departure, while former Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned from the Cabinet after saying he had lost confidence in the prime minister's leadership.

Read more Starmer Gambles On 35 New Laws To Regain Momentum Following Disastrous Polls, Widespread Labour Resignations Starmer Gambles On 35 New Laws To Regain Momentum Following Disastrous Polls, Widespread Labour Resignations

Arsenal Celebration Draws Political Attention

Starmer, a longtime Arsenal supporter and season-ticket holder, has frequently spoken publicly about his connection to the club and attended matches throughout his political career. His latest post appeared within minutes of Arsenal being confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester City failed to close the gap in the title race.

Celebrations spread across social media, with Arsenal players and supporters gathering around the Emirates Stadium late into the night. England midfielder Eberechi Eze shared photographs and videos from the celebrations during the early hours of Wednesday morning, while clips also circulated showing players including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber celebrating at the club's training ground.

22 long years for the Arsenal.



But finally, we’re back where we belong.



Champions! — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 19, 2026

The Arsenal. Your Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/gNnfzesrhP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is expected to officially lift the Premier League trophy following the club's final league fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The club is also planning an open-top bus parade through north London later this month.

Political Pressure Continues For Starmer

The celebrations came at a difficult political moment for Starmer following Labour's losses in local elections across England, as well as disappointing results in Wales and Scotland earlier this month.

According to the BBC, nearly 90 Labour MPs have publicly urged Starmer to resign immediately or set out plans for his departure. Several ministers and aides have also left government roles in recent days amid wider tensions inside the party.

At the same time, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed he is seeking a return to Parliament through a potential by-election in Makerfield, a move that has fuelled speculation about Labour's future leadership.

Despite the growing criticism, senior figures including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson have continued publicly backing Starmer, warning that a leadership contest could further destabilise the government.

“Am I gonna get arrested? We’ve got English flags on here Rachel!”@TheSun interviewed Chancellor Rachel Reeves which caused quite a stir at Leeds petrol station…



Have to say this is the most hilarious clip I’ve seen all day! pic.twitter.com/KBXYQWJaNU — Anna McGovern (@AnnaMcGovernUK) May 20, 2026

"There’s nothing stopping Bridget from standing”



“I love you dearly Catherine, but I just disagree”



Labour leadership challenge Catherine West encourages Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to get Keir Starmer to step down#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/uS7bp0QbJ3 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 10, 2026

Arsenal's Title Ends Long Wait

Arsenal's Premier League victory marked the club's first league title in 22 years and ended a run of near misses after multiple second-place finishes in recent seasons.

Manager Mikel Arteta's side secured the title after maintaining their advantage over Manchester City during the closing weeks of the campaign. Former Arsenal players including Thierry Henry and Ian Wright also joined celebrations online following the result.

Mikel Arteta embracing departing academy manager Per Mertesacker, after 15 years at the club. ❤️🇩🇪



Arteta & Mertesacker both joined Arsenal as players on the same day on transfer deadline day in August 2011. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/N9sWljFQtw — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 18, 2026

Henry, who was part of Arsenal's unbeaten 'Invincibles' side in 2004, wrote on social media that he was pleased a new generation of supporters had finally seen the club win the league again.

While political pressure surrounding Starmer continued in Westminster, the post came as Starmer continued facing pressure over Labour's recent election losses and wider leadership questions within the party.