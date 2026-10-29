A Massachusetts comedian filmed himself being led out of President Donald Trump's rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Wednesday night after singing, minutes into the president's speech, that Trump had flown on Jeffrey Epstein's plane.

Rob Potylo, who performs as Robby Roadsteamer, posted the 59-second clip to X that night with the caption 'Singing The Epstein Plane to Trump at his rally tonite!' It passed 376,000 views within hours.

Trump was at the Shoemaker Center on the Ohio University Chillicothe campus on 28 October to campaign for Senator Jon Husted and Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, six days before the 3 November midterm elections. He was talking about Husted when the interruption began.

How the Epstein Plane Heckle Unfolded

In the footage, Potylo sings his song 'The Epstein Plane' and twice shouts, 'Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane.' The crowd boos, and he directs more insults at the stage and raises a middle finger before officers take hold of him. As they walk him out of the hall, he can be heard saying 'Ow!' and 'No political violence'.

Singing The Epstein Plane to Trump at his rally tonite! The raw footage. With the cops pulling me out! (Uncut) https://t.co/NxsvXNZiEp — Robby Roadsteamer (@RobbyRoadsteame) October 29, 2026

Secret Service agents and Ross County sheriff's deputies removed at least two protesters shortly after Trump began speaking, according to local outlet Hopewell Heritage Headlines, which had reporters inside. The second was a woman who raised both middle fingers at Trump as she was taken out. There was no immediate word on whether either was arrested or charged.

Who Is Robby Roadsteamer?

Potylo created the Roadsteamer character in the early 2000s as frontman of the comic metal band The Sweatpant Boners and later performed it on Boston radio. He drew wider attention in 2024 after trolling Hulk Hogan with Epstein-themed lyrics at a beer promotion in Rhode Island and heckling Steve Bannon at a press conference. He has since been detained at anti-ICE protests, The Boston Globe reported in May.

'We do not fight absurdity with valor. We fight it with more absurdity,' he told the paper.

Trump Revisits His Epstein Split

Once both protesters were out, Trump called them 'paid protestors' and 'losers' without offering evidence that anyone had paid them, and then turned to Potylo's song. 'He mentioned Epstein', he told the crowd, before saying he had thrown Epstein out of a club about 20 years ago because he considered him a 'whack job'. He added that Epstein 'was a Democrat' and that he himself had been 'totally exonerated'.

Trump has previously tied the falling-out to staff at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Florida. In July 2025, he said Epstein had hired away young women who worked at the club's spa. 'He stole people that worked for me,' Trump said at the time.

What the Epstein Flight Records Show

Potylo's lyric relates to records the Justice Department released in December 2025 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed in November 2025 after months of resisting the release. Among roughly 30,000 pages was an email dated 7 January 2020, in which a federal prosecutor in New York wrote that flight records showed Trump had flown on Epstein's private jet at least eight times in the 1990s.

Ghislaine Maxwell was aboard for at least four of those flights. On one, the only passengers were Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old woman whose name was redacted.

The email did not accuse Trump of any crime, and the department said some documents in the release contained 'untrue and sensationalist claims' about him. Trump, who wrote in 2024 that he 'was never on Epstein's Plane,' denies wrongdoing. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence.

Epstein Hecklers on the Midterm Trail

Chillicothe was Trump's third Ohio rally this month. At the second, in Youngstown on 12 October, a protester wearing a 'Release the Epstein Files' shirt was punched by an apparent Trump supporter. In Corinth, Mississippi, on 26 October, a heckler demanding the files was escorted out.

Both Ohio races remain tight. Husted, appointed in 2025 to the Senate seat JD Vance vacated, trailed Democrat Sherrod Brown 48% to 44% among likely voters in a Marist poll released on 20 October. The same poll put Democrat Amy Acton ahead of Ramaswamy 50% to 43% in the governor's race.