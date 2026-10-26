Elon Musk has seen his personal fortune undergo unprecedented volatility following the historic public listing of his rocket venture, with Forbes estimating his net worth at £756 billion ($983 billion) on 21 October 2026.

The eye-watering valuation underscores how directly the industrialist's personal wealth remains tethered to public sentiment among shareholders of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies, known colloquially as SpaceX.

Since SpaceX executed its landmark initial public offering in June, propelling Musk past the trillion-dollar threshold for the first time in financial history, his paper wealth has oscillated wildly between £538 billion ($700 billion) and £1.11 trillion ($1.45 trillion).

The dramatic financial swings coincide with seismic governance developments across his commercial empire, as independent committees of directors at both companies actively evaluate a potential corporate merger.

A successful combination could grant Musk uncontested managerial control over the unified corporate giant through SpaceX's dominant 80% voting structure.

Meanwhile, unprecedented executive compensation packages worth up to £1.6 trillion ($2.1 trillion) across both firms hinge upon monumental operational hurdles, including achieving a £6.5 trillion ($8.5 trillion) market capitalisation and settling one million residents on Mars.

Elon Musk's Wealth Tracks Two Companies

Forbes estimates Musk's ownership at about 38% of SpaceX and nearly 11% of Tesla. Tesla's latest proxy statement, however, puts his beneficial ownership at 19.8%, including restricted shares from an earlier compensation award.

Concentrated ownership is common among technology founders. Jeff Bezos's wealth is heavily tied to Amazon, while Mark Zuckerberg's is concentrated in Meta Platforms.

The shareholder argument is straightforward. Musk has substantial personal exposure to the businesses he leads, giving him a financial incentive to increase their value. A rising net worth can consequently indicate stronger investor sentiment towards his holdings.

It remains a rough signal across two companies, however. Changes in SpaceX's value also affect the total, so it cannot serve as a standalone measure of Tesla's performance.

Musk also faces a constraint on realising that wealth. His SpaceX stake is locked until 12 June 2027, limiting his ability to reduce that position.

Merger Discussions Raise Questions About Elon Musk's Control

That financial alignment sits alongside considerable dependence on Musk. Both companies rely heavily on him. Their valuations are higher and their share prices more volatile than those of Amazon and Meta, adding to shareholders' exposure.

Tesla trades at about 360 times trailing earnings and SpaceX at 68 times trailing sales. These multiples compare valuations with past profits and revenue respectively, so they measure different things.

The governance question is particularly pronounced at SpaceX. Musk holds more than 80% of its voting power through a dual-class structure, despite owning a smaller share of its equity.

Musk has confirmed that SpaceX and Tesla formed special committees of independent directors to evaluate a potential merger, The Motley Fool stated. He does not currently have full control at Tesla.

A combination could alter that position. If SpaceX's voting structure carried over, Musk could secure enough voting power to control the merged business. Neither the merger nor that outcome is assured.

Performance Targets Behind Elon Musk's Pay

Musk's compensation creates another link between his fortune and the company's performance. His Tesla package, which has attracted criticism, is worth up to $1 trillion, but the award depends on achieving targets.

It is divided into 12 tranches, or portions of stock. Each requires both a market capitalisation milestone and an operational milestone. The highest valuation target is $8.5 trillion, compared with Tesla's cited market capitalisation of about $1.5 trillion.

The upper target is more than five times that valuation. Those conditions distinguish the potential headline payout from wealth already earned.

A higher share price alone would not satisfy the requirements, because each tranche also depends on an operational milestone. Stock awards are earned in stages as increasingly demanding targets are reached, subject to additional service and holding requirements.

The SpaceX arrangement is worth up to $1.1 trillion and likewise depends on milestones. The conditions for the full package include a $7.5 trillion market capitalisation, establishing a Mars population of at least one million inhabitants and placing data centres in space.