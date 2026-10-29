Sir Patrick Stewart, the acclaimed British actor best known for Star Trek: The Next Generation and the X-Men films, has died aged 86. His death, announced on 29 October 2026, marks the end of a remarkable career spanning more than six decades across theatre, television and cinema.

The actor died at his home in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, 28 October, after living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to a statement from his spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak. He was surrounded by family and friends during his final hours.

What Happened in Patrick Stewart's Final Days?

Stewart's death was announced through a statement attributed to his longtime spokesperson, who described his final illness as a 'brief and poignant journey'. The statement also referred to the presence of loved ones during his final hours. However, no specific immediate cause of death was publicly established in the reporting.

Although the announcement confirmed that Stewart had been living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, it is important to distinguish these reported conditions from a medically confirmed immediate cause of death.

The news has also drawn attention to Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological condition that can affect cognition, movement, behaviour and sleep. Its symptoms and progression vary considerably between individuals, and it can occur alongside other brain disorders.

What Is Lewy Body Dementia? Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Lewy body dementia (LBD) is associated with abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain. These deposits, known as Lewy bodies, affect normal brain function and can lead to difficulties with thinking, movement, mood, sleep and other bodily functions.

Common symptoms include fluctuations in attention and alertness, recurring visual hallucinations, muscle stiffness, tremors, slower movement and difficulties with balance and walking. Sleep disturbances, including acting out dreams, can also occur. Unlike in some other forms of dementia, significant memory loss may not be the earliest or most prominent symptom.

Diagnosing LBD can be challenging because its symptoms overlap with those of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. Doctors typically assess a patient's medical history, symptoms, cognitive abilities and movement, and may recommend additional tests to investigate other possible causes. No single test can definitively diagnose every case during a person's lifetime.

There is currently no cure for Lewy body dementia, but treatments can help manage certain symptoms and support quality of life. Depending on the individual, care may include medication, physical therapy, support for sleep and movement problems, and strategies to address cognitive and behavioural changes. Specialist assessment is particularly important because some medicines can worsen specific LBD symptoms.

Who Was Patrick Stewart? From Shakespeare to Star Trek and X-Men

Born in Mirfield, Yorkshire, on 13 July 1940, Stewart developed an interest in acting during his youth and went on to build a distinguished stage career. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, remaining associated with it until 1982, and became known for his performances in Shakespearean productions and other classical works.

His international breakthrough came in 1987, when he began playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series ran until 1994, and Stewart later reprised the role in four Star Trek films and the television series Star Trek: Picard, which ran from 2020 to 2023.

Stewart also became widely recognised for portraying Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise. His screen career encompassed numerous other films, television comedies and voice performances, while his theatre work included acclaimed Shakespearean roles and a Broadway production of Macbeth. His performance in the tragedy earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play in 2008. He was knighted in 2010 for services to drama.

Stewart married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013. He had two children, Daniel and Sophia, from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer.