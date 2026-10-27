Emmy-winning actress Susan Saint James died on Monday, 26 October 2026, aged 80, following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, her representative confirmed.

The Kate & Allie star's family remembered her extraordinary compassion, particularly the eulogy she delivered after losing her youngest son in a 2004 plane crash.

The news brought renewed attention to a tragedy that shaped her life beyond Hollywood. Teddy Ebersol, 14, died when a private aircraft crashed in Colorado on 28 November 2004. His father, television executive Dick Ebersol, and brother Charlie survived.

Rather than focusing entirely on her own grief, Saint James used Teddy's memorial to comfort those closest to her.

Susan Saint James' Family Recalls Her Heartbreaking Eulogy for Teddy

In a statement shared with People, Saint James' family described the eulogy as one of her most meaningful acts.

Weeks after the crash, she addressed her surviving children and husband individually, offering reassurance as they struggled with Teddy's death.

'Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first,' the family said.

The gesture reflected how relatives remembered her throughout her life. She was someone who made time for others, regardless of their circumstances or social standing.

'She never met a stranger,' her family recalled.

Days after Teddy's death, Saint James appeared with family friend Tim Russert on Today, thanking those who had offered support.

Her compassion extended beyond her immediate family.

Following the tragedy, she began supporting other bereaved parents, including Lynn McDonnell, whose daughter Grace died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Their friendship developed through regular conversations about grief, loss and the difficult work of carrying on.

Susan Saint James Found Fame With Rock Hudson and Jane Curtin

Long before her family's tragedy, Saint James had established herself as one of American television's most recognisable actresses.

Her breakthrough came in 1968 with The Name of the Game, earning three Emmy nominations and a victory in 1969.

She subsequently starred opposite Rock Hudson in McMillan & Wife, playing Sally McMillan from 1971 until 1976.

Another major success followed in 1984 when she reunited with Jane Curtin for Kate & Allie.

The CBS sitcom followed two divorced women raising their children together in New York, earning Saint James two additional Emmy nominations.

Her film appearances included Love at First Bite, Outlaw Blues and Carbon Copy, featuring Denzel Washington's film debut.

Despite her Hollywood success, Saint James increasingly prioritised family life.

In a 1993 interview with the Baltimore Sun, she explained that her children needed to become the centre of attention at home.

'I've had a much more pleasant life since that star has faded,' she said.

Susan Saint James Leaves Behind a Legacy Beyond Hollywood

Saint James met Dick Ebersol while hosting Saturday Night Live in October 1981. They married just 42 days later and raised their family in Connecticut.

She also supported the Special Olympics and several charitable organisations, continuing her philanthropic work after largely retiring from acting.

Saint James received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2008.

She is survived by Ebersol, four children, Sunshine, Harmony, Charlie and Willie, seven grandchildren, her sister Mary Mercedes Dewey and service dog Lola.

Her family remembered her as someone who taught her children to value kindness and recognise when others needed support.