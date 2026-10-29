Sir Patrick Stewart, the British actor known for his Shakespearean performances and roles in Star Trek and X-Men, died at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. He was 86.

His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, said Stewart had died following what the family described as 'a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia', a condition that affects brain function. His wife, Sunny Ozell, and other loved ones were with him. The family's statement recalled final hours filled with live music, prayer, tears and laughter.

Who Was Patrick Stewart?

Born on 13 July 1940 in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, Stewart grew up in a working-class family. He left school at 15 and briefly worked as a newspaper reporter before pursuing acting. He trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, beginning a professional career that would take him from British theatre to international film and television audiences.

Stewart joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), one of Britain's leading classical theatre companies, in 1966 and remained with it until 1982. His stage work included Shakespearean roles and a one-man performance of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol'. He was knighted in 2010 for services to drama, recognising a career that had already encompassed decades of theatre and screen work.

What Was Stewart's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth lists Stewart's estimated net worth at $75 million, equivalent to about £56 million at an approximate exchange rate of 0.75 pounds to the dollar. Parade repeated the figure in January 2026, citing the website. The amount is an unverified estimate, not an audited assessment of his assets or estate.

Stewart's long career included television, film, theatre and voice work, as well as prominent roles in two major entertainment franchises. However, salaries reported for individual productions cannot establish a person's total wealth. Without verified information about investments, property, expenses and other financial interests, the published figure should not be treated as a confirmed account of his fortune.

How Did Stewart Become Famous?

Stewart became internationally known as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', which ran from 1987 to 1994. The role brought him recognition beyond the theatre world and made him the central figure in a new chapter of the long-running science-fiction franchise.

He returned as Picard in four feature films: 'Star Trek Generations' (1994), 'Star Trek: First Contact' (1996), 'Star Trek: Insurrection' (1998) and 'Star Trek: Nemesis' (2002). He later reprised the character in 'Star Trek: Picard', which ran from 2020 to 2023, returning to the role decades after the original television series ended.

What Were Patrick Stewart's Biggest Roles?

Stewart also played Professor Charles Xavier, the telepathic leader of the X-Men, beginning with 'X-Men' in 2000. He reprised the role in several films, including 'Logan' (2017), and appeared as Xavier in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022). The character gave Stewart another enduring role in a major screen franchise.

Theatre remained an important part of his career. Stewart received his sole Tony Award nomination for his performance in 'Macbeth' on Broadway in 2008. He also appeared alongside his friend and X-Men co-star Ian McKellen in productions of Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot' and Harold Pinter's 'No Man's Land', continuing his work on stage alongside his film and television commitments.

Who Were Patrick Stewart's Wife and Children?

Stewart married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013 after the pair met in 2008, when he was performing in 'Macbeth' in Brooklyn. Ian McKellen, his friend and X-Men co-star, officiated at their wedding. Stewart had two children, Sophie and Daniel, from his earlier marriage to Sheila Falconer.

Outside acting, Stewart supported Refuge, a British charity that assists people affected by domestic abuse, and served as an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee, which provides humanitarian aid to people affected by conflict and displacement. He spoke publicly about witnessing his father's violence against his mother during childhood, an experience that informed his later advocacy.

When Did Patrick Stewart Die?

Stewart's family described his final hours as a time of companionship and reflection, with relatives and friends gathered around him. The public statement referred to Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia but did not establish a more specific cause of death.

His career extended across classical theatre, television and film, from Shakespearean productions with the RSC to his defining roles as Jean-Luc Picard and Professor Charles Xavier. The reported $75 million net-worth figure remains an estimate, while his performances across six decades are documented in the stage productions and screen roles that brought his work to audiences around the world.