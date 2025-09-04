KEY POINTS Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke announce the birth of identical twin boys.

The couple now has four children, including Kirke's son from a previous relationship.

Badgley shared the news via Instagram, while promoting his upcoming book event.

The twins join their 4-year-old son and Kirke's 16-year-old son, Cassius.

Actor Penn Badgley and his wife, musician and doula Domino Kirke, have welcomed identical twin boys, expanding their family to four children. Badgley, known for his roles in You and Gossip Girl, shared the happy news in a heartfelt Instagram video. While promoting an upcoming live event for his new book, 'Crushmore', he whispered to avoid waking the newborns, saying, 'There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up.'

The twins join the couple's 4-year-old son and Kirke's 16-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship. Kirke had announced the pregnancy in February, calling it a 'plot twist' and expressing awe at the unexpected joy. Badgley reflected on the responsibility of raising boys, noting the importance of nurturing good men in today's world.

As the family settles into life with their new additions, they continue to support each other's creative projects. Badgley's book, 'Crushmore', co-authored with his 'Podcrushed' podcast co-hosts, is set to be released on October 14, accompanied by a live event in New York City. The couple's growing family marks an exciting new chapter in their lives, filled with love, laughter and the challenges of parenting four boys.