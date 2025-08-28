In June 2025, Moroccan American rapper French Montana confirmed his engagement to Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai. The proposal took place during Paris Fashion Week, shortly after Montana made his runway debut for 3. Paradis. His representative confirmed the news to TMZ, sparking global interest in the royal's background and her new connection to American celebrity culture.

Royal Background and Education

Sheikha Mahra was born on 26 February 1994 to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, and his former wife Zoe Grigorakos. Through her mother she has Greek ancestry, and she is part of the Al Falasi royal house. At birth she was named Christina before adopting her Arabic royal title.

Now 31, Sheikha Mahra has combined her royal heritage with public service and education. She graduated in 2023 with a degree in international relations. Beyond academics, she has carried out public duties, serving as a royal ambassador during a 2021 visit to Dubai's Community Development Authority. In October and November 2023, she visited the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, donating toys and highlighting awareness for children with disabilities.

Marriage, Divorce and Business Ventures

In April 2023, Sheikha Mahra legally married Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, with a wedding ceremony in May. The couple welcomed a daughter in May 2024.

However, the marriage ended the following summer. In July 2024, she announced on Instagram that she had divorced, invoking the practice of triple talaq. Traditionally used by men, the act of saying 'I divorce you' three times is not customarily carried out by women. Her decision drew widespread attention across the Gulf, with some commentators describing it as controversial and unprecedented. In a follow-up post, she thanked her father for his support, a rare personal message from a member of Dubai's ruling family.

That same year, she launched her entrepreneurial venture. In September 2024, Sheikha Mahra introduced her perfume brand, Mahra M1. Its first fragrance, pointedly named Divorce, was inspired by her personal experience and attracted media coverage.

Engagement to French Montana

Following her separation, Sheikha Mahra was spotted publicly with French Montana in Dubai, Morocco and Paris throughout late 2024. Their appearances together fuelled speculation, which was confirmed in June 2025 with Montana's high-profile proposal in Paris. No wedding date has yet been announced.

French Montana, best known for hits such as 'Unforgettable' and his collaborations with Drake and Cardi B, has built an international profile in music and fashion. His engagement to a Dubai royal is seen as an unprecedented crossover between American hip hop and Gulf royalty.

According to Times of India, Sheikha Mahra's net worth runs into the millions, supported by her perfume line, investments and royal heritage. Reports highlight her luxurious lifestyle while also noting her involvement in philanthropic causes.

Looking Ahead

The engagement marks a new chapter for Sheikha Mahra after her turbulent divorce and entrepreneurial ventures. Balancing her business interests, charitable appearances and royal lineage, she is now positioned to play a larger role on the international stage. For Montana, the match has linked him directly with one of Dubai's most prominent royal figures, ensuring their future wedding will attract worldwide attention.