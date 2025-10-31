Thorpe Park enters its seventh year of Fright Nights, being recognised as Europe's top theme park scare event. The theme park features thriller rides such as Hyperia and Saw, 4 new fearsome scare mazes and two scare zones completely free of charge with incredible scare actors in full character roaming around the zones. Running for 11 long hours from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., bustling numbers of visitors rush to Thorpe Park all day long. However, the question still stands — is it really worth it?

The entry fee starts at £36, giving visitors access to the park from 10 a.m. They can enjoy the signature rides and attractions throughout the day before the official Fright Nights event begins at 3 p.m. At first glance, this seems like a fair deal with plenty of time to explore. However, many visitors have voiced frustration over long queue times, with waits reportedly stretching up to 140 minutes — taking a large chunk out of the day. On top of this, Fright Nights experiences such as the scare mazes come with additional costs (£8 per maze for online bookers and general entry), while food prices add further expense.

Reviews online paint a mixed picture. One TripAdvisor reviewer commented that 'nobody came round scaring us or jumping out at us — it was a bit disappointing', adding that after a 100-minute wait, the mazes themselves felt 'predictable' and 'borderline boring'. This differs largely to the sensational posts across social media which very positively represents the events of the freakishly exciting season. Hundreds of visitors have expressed their love for the scare actors and their surreal characterisations to truly create a hair-raising atmosphere for them as seen below.

Despite being slightly expensive for some, it's a great time for everyone because the quality of the experience more than justifies the cost. The event offers a lively atmosphere, engaging activities, and a chance for people to come together and enjoy themselves. The memories made, the laughter shared, and the overall sense of enjoyment create lasting value that goes beyond the price tag — making it an experience truly worth investing in.