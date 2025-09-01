Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has stunned fans with a striking new appearance, debuting a leaner and noticeably slimmed-down physique at the Venice Film Festival. The Hollywood megastar, best known for his muscular frame built through years of wrestling and blockbuster action roles, turned heads when he walked the red carpet alongside co-star Emily Blunt. Johnson is preparing for his most serious role yet in The Smashing Machine, A24's highly anticipated sports drama in which he portrays UFC legend Mark Kerr. His drastic physical transformation, captured in photos and videos over the weekend, quickly spread across social media with fans left shocked at how different he looked.

Reactions poured in online, with many calling Johnson 'unrecognisable' and even joking that he 'looks like AI'. Others noted that the change highlights his commitment to moving beyond action-heavy roles and stepping into more dramatic performances. 'If he's really going to take acting seriously, we have to get used to this', one fan wrote. Johnson, who has long been known for his dedication to the gym, admitted that the Venice Film Festival experience was a 'dream come true', sharing his excitement with his 392 million Instagram followers.

The Rock is currently going viral after losing a lot of muscle👀 pic.twitter.com/joGhS4GMo1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 1, 2025

The Rock “Dwayne Johnson” after losing so much muscle mass. pic.twitter.com/wN2Q2lX7NT — Nandi 🤍🤍 (@pallnandi) September 1, 2025

The Rock’s new slimmed-down appearance is going viral pic.twitter.com/U9x9DfDKda — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 1, 2025

The Rock's transformation has also fuelled speculation that The Smashing Machine could position him for awards recognition. The film, which chronicles Kerr's triumphs and struggles in and out of the octagon, is already generating Oscars buzz ahead of its theatrical release on 3 October. For Johnson, who once earned just $40 for his first wrestling match, this drastic new look marks a turning point in both his career and public image.