The streets of Manhattan turned into a living comic book this weekend as New York Comic Con 2025 took over the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

But amid the sea of superheroes, anime icons and sci-fi legends, one theme reigned supreme: Marvel's VisionQuest.

From glittering androids to chilling Ultron recreations, fans channelled the upcoming Disney+ series with such jaw-dropping detail that even Paul Bettany might have done a double take.

Marvel Mania Returns to New York

Following Marvel Television's explosive panel reveal where showrunner Terry Matalas and Paul Bettany confirmed that VisionQuest would conclude the trilogy that began with WandaVision and Agatha All Along, excitement spilled straight onto the show floor.

The announcement sent waves of inspiration through fans, many of whom arrived at NYCC decked in elaborate recreations of the android Avenger and his allies. Attendees flaunted glimmering prosthetics, LED chest pieces and sleek white armour that rivalled big-budget costume departments.

Cosplay Central Crown

The Cosplay Central Crown Championships, one of the weekend's biggest highlights, proved that fans were not just dressing up but crafting art. The winners, chosen by renowned judges Sayakat Cosplay, Silhouette, and May Jean Cosplay, stunned audiences with designs that balanced cinematic flair and technical mastery.

First place went to Say No to Scrunchies, who debuted a meticulously hand-built White Vision suit complete with servo motors and light-up eyes, earning 1,000 dollars and a trip to Chicago's C2E2 2026.

Runner-up Annie Ex Machina wowed crowds with her reimagining of Wanda Maximoff's post-Hex transformation, while AkelleyZ claimed third with an inspired take on Agatha's spectral armour.

Other highlights included Warheart Cosplay's fully articulated Clayton Carmine armour and Rotten Artist's monstrous Oni Minotaur from Dead by Daylight, proving NYCC's range stretches far beyond the Marvel universe.

The Fans Who Became Vision

The love for VisionQuest went beyond costumes. Across panels, fans discussed the emotional core of Vision's upcoming story, his struggle to reconnect with the humanity that Red Vision left behind. Paul Bettany himself described the character's arc as one of 'memory without emotion,' a concept many cosplayers aimed to interpret through their designs.

Some incorporated cracked paint or flickering lights to symbolise the android's internal conflict. Others fused elements of F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H. to imagine new AI hybrids, complete with voice modulators and holographic displays. 'We're not just copying Vision,' said one contestant. 'We're asking what it means to be him, to remember everything and feel nothing.'

It was that emotional depth that made the VisionQuest cosplays stand apart this year. They were not just visually stunning; they told a story.

A City of Superheroes

Outside the Javits Center, 9th Avenue transformed into a vibrant runway of capes, foam armour and electric wigs. Even locals paused to film the spectacle as Spider-Men, Jedi and anime warriors crossed paths with dozens of gleaming Visions.

By the time night fell, the city pulsed with colour and sound. Fans lined up for photos, comparing notes on 3D printing materials and prosthetic adhesives. Some even staged mock battles between Ultron and Vision, drawing cheers from the crowd.

For many, NYCC 2025 was not just a celebration of pop culture; it was proof that fandom, creativity and a bit of hot glue can bring entire universes to life. And with VisionQuest set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026, this may only be the beginning of another Marvel-fuelled cosplay renaissance.