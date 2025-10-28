For years the ideal 'Angels' have been portrayed as the toned, tall, slender silhouettes that strut the stage — all conventionally glamourous. But this year, this stereotype has been cracked open as the Victoria's Secret runway highlights the importance of diversity of beauty amongst women of all race, body types, and stages of their womanhood.

Neelam Gill wins the hearts of all South Asian women as she becomes the first-ever Indian model to walk a VS runway after 17 years of modelling, representing the beauty of all skin colours in an ethereal soft pink set layered with a sheer flowy skirt. The show spectacularly opens as Jasmine Tookes takes the stage in a gold netted dress with white jewels, pausing, posing and proudly showing off her 9-month pregnancy whilst cradling her belly. Already the show has begun with a historical change, heightening the power of working women as mothers too. Victoria's Secret has really outdone itself this year with a range of plus-sized models cat-walking the runway such as Ashley Graham, Yami Nu and Precious Lee and truly reshaping the brand's exclusive image, allowing millions of women to feel seen and represented with a sense of belonging, proving that strength, self-love and authenticity are now a part of modern standard of beauty.

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Runway has signalled more than just a fashion comeback — it marked an evolution in how society defines beauty. By embracing women of different sizes, backgrounds, and identities, the brand demonstrated that confidence and individuality are now at the heart of femininity. What was once a show centred on perfection, has now become a celebration of self-acceptance. This year's runway didn't just redefine beauty standards; it reminded women everywhere that their worth has never depended on fitting into one mould, but on embracing the uniqueness that makes them who they are.