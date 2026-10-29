US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed one of the Pentagon's most senior military strategists without announcing a replacement, leaving uncertainty over who will oversee a crucial planning role as President Donald Trump considers another assault on Iran.

Army Lt Gen Brett Sylvia was relieved as director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a position responsible for helping shape military recommendations presented to the White House.

The abrupt departure was confirmed on Wednesday, 28 October. Meanwhile, American forces are preparing for possible operations against Tehran following next week's midterm elections. A defence official told the Associated Press that no explanation had been provided for Sylvia's removal and that an immediate successor had not been identified.

The removal leaves questions about who will take over Sylvia's strategic responsibilities as Washington considers further military action against Iran. There is no publicly established evidence that his departure has disrupted operational preparations.

Pentagon Loses Key Strategist as Trump Weighs Iran Strikes

Sylvia headed the Joint Staff's J5 directorate, which develops strategic proposals and evaluates military options for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Speaking to One America News Network Chief National Security Correspondent Alexandra Ingersoll, an official for the Defense Department said Sylvia did not play a leading role in planning the Iran war despite serving in a position known within the military as J5.

'Although Sylvia's title was director of the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, known inside the military as the J5, he was NOT a central planner for the Iran War, That is the responsibility of CENTCOM and its commander Admiral Cooper,' the official said.

The office also helps coordinate recommendations involving US combatant commanders, government agencies and international partners. Its responsibilities include assessing operational risks before military advice reaches senior officials, including the president.

His departure does not mean American military planning has stopped. However, it remains unclear who will assume his responsibilities. CNN reported that US forces stationed in the Middle East could begin substantial operations against Iran within 96 hours of receiving presidential authorisation, according to two American officials.

Trump has yet to approve another offensive, despite indications that the administration is considering significant military action after the 3 November elections.

Why Brett Sylvia Was Removed

The Pentagon has not publicly explained Sylvia's dismissal. The Atlantic reported that Hegseth had lost confidence in the general and that Sylvia had a difficult working relationship with Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's senior civilian policy official. Neither account has been publicly confirmed as the reason for his removal.

Sylvia previously commanded the Army's 101st Airborne Division and had served in the military for 32 years. His official biography was removed from the Joint Chiefs of Staff website following his dismissal. The Joint Staff thanked Sylvia and his family for his service but provided no explanation for his departure.

His predecessor, Lt Gen Joseph McGee, was also forced out in October 2025. CNN previously reported that McGee had disagreed with senior Pentagon leadership over several policy matters, including Ukraine and military operations in the Caribbean. Sylvia's dismissal is the second leadership change in the strategically important position during Hegseth's tenure.

Trump Weighs Another Military Offensive

The personnel shake-up coincides with mounting indications that Washington could resume major attacks on Iranian targets. American officials have warned several Middle Eastern governments about potential military action and possible Iranian retaliation.

Meanwhile, a third US aircraft carrier and thousands of additional personnel are heading towards the region, according to the Associated Press.