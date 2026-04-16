A long-awaited disclosure on UFOs may finally be on the horizon after officials confirmed that the White House is actively coordinating with the Pentagon to release never-before-seen evidence, a move that could reshape what the public knows about unidentified aerial phenomena.

A senior War Department official has revealed that the Pentagon's UFO office is now working closely with the White House and multiple federal agencies to prepare a release of previously unseen UAP material.

White House and Pentagon's Coordination

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, known as AARO, has been tasked with consolidating existing records and ensuring that the information can be made public as quickly as possible.

According to the official, 'AARO is working in close coordination with the White House and across federal agencies to consolidate existing UAP records and facilitate the expeditious release of never-before-seen information.'

The statement signals a clear shift from years of limited disclosure, with authorities now acknowledging that a structured effort is underway to bring hidden data into public view.

Trump Pushes for Faster Disclosure

The renewed push follows President Donald Trump's directive earlier this year ordering agencies to identify and release government files tied to UFOs.

Officials have welcomed the move, saying it has accelerated internal efforts to make information available. 'We welcome the president's initiative to supercharge these efforts and make more UAP information available to the public as soon as possible,' the War Department said.

Despite the promise, nearly two months passed with little visible progress, raising questions about whether the process had stalled behind closed doors.

That apparent slowdown has now become a focal point for lawmakers who are demanding quicker action and greater transparency.

Congress Presses for Answers and Videos

Pressure has intensified on the Pentagon after lawmakers requested access to dozens of classified UFO videos.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna formally asked for more than 46 UAP recordings, setting a deadline that has now come and gone without a full response.

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Frustrated by the delay, Luna criticised the Pentagon, saying officials failed to respond until her office intervened. She added that the president had already authorised the release and insisted that any obstruction should be removed.

'No one from the Pentagon had responded until we reached out,' she said, adding that her team would not wait for a delayed briefing and would push for the material directly.

Meanwhile, Congressman Tim Burchett has also urged the administration to 'peel back the layers' and allow the public to decide what to believe. He claimed he had been briefed on 'wild things' that Americans deserve to know.

Delays Raise Questions Over Transparency

While officials insist that the release is moving forward, the delay has sparked growing scepticism among both lawmakers and the public.

The Pentagon has stated that it will respond directly to congressional requests, but has not provided a clear timeline for when the material will be released.

Sources suggest that while the president could theoretically declassify the footage immediately, the process is likely being handled through agencies to ensure sensitive details are removed for national security reasons.

Investigative journalist Jeremy Corbell has claimed that many of the requested files do exist and have already been identified for Congress. He warned that if full disclosure is blocked, independent journalists may step in to ensure the public is informed.

As anticipation builds, the central question remains whether the forthcoming release will deliver genuine insight or simply fuel further speculation.