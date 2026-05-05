The United States Department of Defense is facing pressure to release dozens of classified videos showing unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), after a congressional deadline passed without disclosure. Anna Paulina Luna said the Pentagon did not meet an April 14, 2026 deadline to provide 46 recordings formally logged by military and intelligence agencies as 'unidentified'.

The request forms part of an ongoing investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. In a letter to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Luna described the lack of transparency around UAP incidents as 'troubling' and raised concerns about potential national security implications. The Pentagon has not publicly explained why the deadline was missed but has indicated that some material may instead be reviewed in closed briefings.

Alongside the push for disclosure, officials have highlighted continued hesitation among potential witnesses. Luna said individuals in government and related sectors have reported encounters with unexplained objects but are reluctant to speak publicly due to concerns about reputational and professional consequences.

Read more US Congressman Claims Secret UAP Operation 'Set Up Perfect Scenario' to Capture UFO Activity US Congressman Claims Secret UAP Operation 'Set Up Perfect Scenario' to Capture UFO Activity

Congress Seeks Access to 46 UAP Videos

The disputed material relates to a list of 46 videos identified by congressional investigators. According to Luna, whistleblowers told the task force the footage is held by the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which is responsible for analysing UAP incidents.

The requested files include recordings described as 'UAP formation' sightings, objects observed near airports, and footage captured by military aircraft over locations including the Persian Gulf and Syria. One entry references a 2021 incident involving what has been described as 'instant acceleration'.

The complete list of 46 UFO Videos to be released by the Pentagon 14th April 2026 pic.twitter.com/IcafltUcQ5 — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) April 12, 2026

🚨 “You are NOT free. This reality has FAR more to it than you're allowed to believe. God is REAL." - UFO Whistleblower Matthew Brown 👽🛸



He made this astonishing statement on the Weaponized Podcast with Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp



What if he's right—and we're all in a… pic.twitter.com/9V1K76QoNp — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) March 18, 2026

President Trump says UFO files will be released by the Dept of War “very soon” — “We’ve found many very interesting documents” pic.twitter.com/2FRF1SJB84 — UAP James (@UAPJames) April 17, 2026

Some of the material has also been linked to researchers Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, who say they provided information about the videos to lawmakers. In media interviews, Corbell described the recordings as 'data points' that could contribute to public understanding, while noting that interpretation remains uncertain.

Officials have indicated that some footage may remain classified due to security considerations.

Reports of Activity Near Restricted Airspace

US defence officials have previously acknowledged that a number of UAP cases remain unresolved. The Pentagon's AARO has said that while many reports have been explained, others lack sufficient data for definitive conclusions.

In its correspondence, the oversight task force said the presence of UAPs near sensitive military sites could pose a risk to operational readiness. The letter also criticised what it described as 'less than adequate' responses from AARO when questioned about available data.

Some accounts referenced by lawmakers involve objects observed near restricted airspace or critical infrastructure. However, officials have not publicly confirmed the origin or nature of these objects.

In interviews cited by US media, Corbell said some footage appears to show objects moving in ways that are difficult to reconcile with known aircraft capabilities. These claims have not been independently verified in detail by government agencies.

Jeremy Corbell tells Fox News’ Peter Doocy the 46 UAP videos requested by Congress should be disclosed to the American public



“If we’ve ever had an Administration and President that sees the public interest and would enact upon that for the people — it would be this President.” pic.twitter.com/OIq5di01v4 — UAP James (@UAPJames) May 3, 2026

Who decided the American people don’t have a right to know what the government knows about UFO/UAP? Somebody did, a long time ago. The man working harder than anyone at disclosure will join us next on The Sunday Briefing: @JeremyCorbell — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) May 3, 2026

Ongoing Review of UAP Evidence

The Pentagon has indicated that reviews of UAP material are ongoing, with some findings expected to be shared with Congress in classified settings. It remains unclear whether the full set of 46 videos will be released publicly.

For now, officials maintain that while UAP incidents are treated as a defence issue, the available evidence does not support definitive conclusions about their origin. The issue is expected to remain under review as lawmakers continue to press for further disclosure.