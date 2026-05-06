US President Donald Trump is reported to have been briefed on a long-running programme involving what has been described as 'alien technology', according to claims discussed in a recent interview with filmmaker Dan Farah. Farah has been promoting a documentary focused on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

In the interview, Farah said individuals with government and intelligence backgrounds had told him that information about non-human technology has been withheld from both the public and, in some cases, elected officials. He described what he called a 'legacy programme' operating since the 1940s, allegedly outside standard congressional oversight.

The assertions remain unverified. US defence officials have repeatedly stated there is no confirmed evidence that the government possesses extraterrestrial technology. The issue continues to draw attention in ongoing discussions about transparency and oversight of UAP-related information.

Details of the Alleged Programme

Farah said the programme he described involves elements of the military, intelligence agencies and private industry. According to his account, any recovered material may have been transferred to defence contractors, limiting direct oversight by elected officials.

He said some individuals he spoke to believed information had been tightly controlled for decades, with access restricted to a small number of personnel. Others, he added, were reluctant to speak publicly due to concerns about professional or reputational consequences.

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These accounts reflect similar claims made previously by whistleblowers and commentators, although none have been substantiated through publicly available evidence.

Questions Around Presidential Access

Farah also suggested that efforts to release UAP-related material are ongoing within government, including attempts to determine what information could be made public. He indicated that some officials support disclosure, while others have raised concerns about security and classification.

There has been no official confirmation that Trump was briefed on any programme involving non-human technology. It remains unclear what level of access any US president has to highly classified UAP-related information.

Questions about presidential awareness of sensitive defence programmes are not uncommon. However, no verified evidence has been presented to show that any administration has overseen or confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial materials.

Congressional Pressure and Video Requests

The discussion comes as members of Congress continue to press for the release of classified UAP material. Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has said the Department of Defense did not meet a 14 April 2026 deadline to provide 46 videos formally logged as 'unidentified'.

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The request forms part of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. Lawmakers have raised concerns about the handling of information related to UAP sightings and the level of disclosure provided by defence agencies.

The Pentagon has not publicly explained why the deadline was missed but has indicated that some material may be reviewed in closed briefings.

Official Position on UAP Findings

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which investigates UAP incidents, has said it has found no evidence of non-human technology. While some sightings remain unexplained, officials have attributed many cases to airborne objects, sensor limitations or classified domestic systems.

US defence authorities have stated that UAP investigations are focused on potential risks to airspace and national security. They have not linked the phenomena to extraterrestrial origins.

For now, claims that a programme involving 'alien technology' has been hidden for decades remain unverified. There is also no confirmed evidence that Donald Trump, or any US president, was briefed on such a programme.