Adhara Pérez Sánchez is the 14-year-old Mexican girl from Mexico City whose IQ of 162 is reported to be higher than the estimated scores of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of three, she faced bullying and misunderstandings in school that could have derailed her potential.

Instead, with family support, she accelerated her education dramatically and is now a prominent figure in STEM advocacy. Her story continues to inspire as she pursues her dreams in space science as of May 2026.

From Early Setbacks to Rapid Academic Progress

Pérez Sánchez grew up in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City. The autism diagnosis at three affected her speech and social skills, leading to her being labelled as 'weird' by peers and overlooked by educators who noted she appeared disinterested or even slept in class. Her mother, however, observed her remarkable cognitive abilities at home, where the young girl had memorised the entire periodic table and was teaching herself algebra out of boredom.

When emotional issues prompted therapy, experts recommended an IQ assessment. The result was 162, slightly above the estimated 160 for Einstein and Hawking. This finding revolutionised her educational path. She finished elementary school by age five, completed middle and high school in record time, and transitioned to university-level studies early.

The combination of specialist therapy, family encouragement and adapted learning programmes allowed her to thrive despite the initial hurdles she faced in conventional classrooms.

Engineering Degrees and a Passion for Space

Pérez Sánchez's academic achievements have been extraordinary for her age. She has already earned two bachelor's degrees – one in systems engineering and another in industrial engineering specialising in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico. Reports suggest she has been working towards or has attained a master's degree in mathematics or engineering fields by her early teens.

Her fascination with space exploration was sparked during one of her therapy sessions when she saw photographs and artwork related to Stephen Hawking's contributions to cosmology. This moment inspired her to aim for a career as an astronaut. Currently, she collaborates with the Mexican Space Agency as a STEM ambassador, where she promotes interest in space and mathematics among children, particularly girls and those from Latino communities.

She has participated in panel discussions at events such as the Mexico Aerospace Fair. Her long-term plan includes studying astrophysics at the University of Arizona before applying to NASA, with a specific interest in missions that could one day enable the colonisation of Mars.

A Role Model for Neurodiversity and Beyond

Beyond her personal milestones, Pérez Sánchez has become a role model for other children with autism and those who feel different in educational settings. She has authored a book that shares her personal journey.

Her advocacy focuses on the importance of early intervention and inclusive approaches to learning for neurodiverse individuals in educational settings. As highlighted in a recent post on a verified Instagram account dedicated to mindset therapy, 'her story is not just about high intelligence but about resilience, support, and refusing to be defined by early limitations'.

Pérez Sánchez's continued dedication to her goals shows no signs of slowing, positioning her as a symbol of what determined young minds can achieve in science and exploration.