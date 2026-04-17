Read more Pentagon Wants GM, Ford To Build Weapons As Iran War Drains Stockpiles — 'It Takes Money To Kill Bad Guys' Pentagon Wants GM, Ford To Build Weapons As Iran War Drains Stockpiles — 'It Takes Money To Kill Bad Guys'

Senior US defence officials have held preliminary talks with Ford chief executive Jim Farley and General Motors chief executive Mary Barra about producing weapons and other military supplies using the companies' personnel and large-scale factories.

The wide-ranging discussions began before the war in Iran and reflect the Trump administration's desire for automakers and other American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production, as ongoing conflicts strain US stockpiles.

Pentagon Approaches Automakers to Boost Weapons Production

The outreach is reminiscent of practices during the Second World War when Detroit's auto industry was repurposed for the war effort. Officials have asked the carmakers if they could rapidly shift to defence work, identifying potential barriers including contracting requirements and bidding processes.

A Pentagon official in a Fox Business article confirmed the administration is turning to US automakers and manufacturers to ramp up weapons production in a WWII-style push. The talks focus on enlisting the companies to use their workforce and factory capacity to increase output of munitions and other equipment as wars in Ukraine and Iran deplete stocks.

Ford, with its headquarters in Dearborn just outside Detroit, and GM are seen as having the scale to act as a backstop for traditional defence contractors struggling to keep pace with demand.

Fears Grow Over Return of Wartime Detroit

The development has revived memories of Detroit's role as the Arsenal of Democracy in the 1940s, when the city's factories produced vast quantities of tanks, planes and armaments that helped secure victory for the Allies. Ford's Willow Run plant, for instance, became a symbol of industrial might through its mass production techniques.

Today, the possibility of a similar shift raises questions about the future of the auto industry in the region. While it could inject new life into underused plants and create jobs in a city that has faced economic challenges, there are concerns over potential disruption to civilian vehicle lines and the supply chains that support them.

Social media users have drawn explicit parallels to the past. On Instagram, one verified account stated: 'The Pentagon has approached major U.S. automakers, including Ford and General Motors, about helping to expand America's military supplies, marking the first time since World War II that large manufacturers have been asked to contribute directly to the country's munition stock'.

A second post on the platform noted the inquiry reflects 'growing national security concerns and efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities for military needs'.

Broader Defence Push Includes Other Manufacturers

Discussions have also included executives from GE Aerospace and Oshkosh as the Pentagon seeks to bolster the defence industrial base beyond the traditional players. The Pentagon has proposed a £1.1 trillion ($1.5 trillion) budget as per a NDTV report, its largest to date, with a strong focus on boosting ammunition and drone production to meet current and future threats.

As of Friday 17 April 2026, the talks remain preliminary with no agreements in place, but they highlight the administration's urgency to prepare US manufacturing for potential prolonged global conflicts and to maintain the country's military readiness.